Hardik recalls his iconic spell against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Star Indian batter Hardik Pandya sat down for an interview with the ICC, where he recalled moments from the iconic India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Hardik, who delivered with both bat and ball that day, called his spell—where he dismissed Shadab Khan and Haider Ali—very satisfying. He said he knew the batters were planning to play aggressive shots against him, so he decided to place fielders in such a way that any mistimed shot would fetch him a wicket. To his fortune, the plan worked.

Hardik took three wickets in the match to help India contain Pakistan to a par total of 159 before he partnered with Virat to script one of India’s most historic wins against Pakistan.

Adapting to conditions Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Hardik Pandya focused on trusting his bowling skills and making smart decisions on the field. He admitted that in his first two overs, he got a bit carried away by the Australian bounce and conditions, leading him to bowl a few deliveries that were easy boundary balls in that part of the world. However, when he returned for his second spell, he was more aware of the situation, knowing the opposition would look to accelerate and add quick runs. This realisation helped him understand that sticking to good deliveries would be the key to success.

Sticking to his strengths

Pandya acknowledged that his bowling strengths lie in maintaining a good length and line rather than relying on variations like Jasprit Bumrah. Instead, he likened his bowling style to his own skill set, emphasising his ability to deliver back-of-length balls effectively. He stressed that awareness of the game and playing to his strengths played a crucial role in his performance.

Plan was to go for wickets

Pandya's intent was clear—he wanted to take wickets rather than just contain runs. His mindset was that if the batter wanted to attack him, they had to do so against a well-executed delivery. This aggressive approach, combined with strategic field placements, helped him secure crucial breakthroughs.

Fortune favours the brave