Sai Sudharshan is one of India's future 3-format players: Robin Uthappa
At the official launch of the Australian Summer of Cricket 2025–26, an event jointly hosted by JioStar, Cricket Australia, and the Australian Government, legends of the game from India and Australia gathered to discuss the historic rivalry between the two nations. Among them were Anil Kumble, Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden, and Robin Uthappa, who shared insights into upcoming tours and the evolution of Indian cricket.
Hayden and Waugh Reflect on Australia’s Outlook
Matthew Hayden spoke about Australia’s changing Test core ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s, stating:
“We’ve still got a core group in the side, but it’s starting to shift. How long will Steve Smith or Usman Khawaja continue? These are the questions we all face in the final stages of our careers. That said, Australia has remained dominant, largely because we can take 20 wickets with a top-class pace trio and a world-class spinner in Nathan Lyon.”
Hayden also addressed India’s upcoming Test series in England, adding:
“Five Tests in England is a true test of character. Someone like Kuldeep Yadav could be critical. Look at how Lyon’s absence impacted us in the Ashes. Stability is key to every great team.”
Uthappa Backs Sai Sudharsan as Next Big Thing
Robin Uthappa turned the spotlight to India’s rising stars in the wake of IPL 2025, praising the new generation, "Gen Bold." He singled out one name in particular:
“Sai Sudharsan’s rise has been incredible. Just last season, he was retired out for not scoring quickly. This year, without changing his technique, he’s added smart shot selection and taken his strike rate from 130 to 170. Now he’s the Orange Cap holder. That’s mighty impressive.”
Uthappa continued:
“I genuinely believe he’s one of India’s future three-format players, right up there with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.”
He also praised other emerging players like Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, calling this era a “boiling pot of talent.”
Kumble on Squad Balance Ahead of T20 World Cup
Anil Kumble stressed the importance of balance and fitness heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:
“We’ve got players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi pushing for spots. Then you have established names like Gill, Sudharsan, Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson. The challenge is picking the best 15. Fitness will be key — you want everyone at 100% going into a tournament like this.”
