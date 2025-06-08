IND A vs ENG A: Khaleel's fiery 4-fer hands India A slender 1st inning lead

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed produced a penetrating spell of seam bowling, returning with figures of 4/70 as England Lions were bowled out for 327, handing India A a 21-run first-innings lead at tea on day three of the second unofficial Test, here on Sunday.

Resuming at 192/3, the hosts suffered a dramatic collapse in the morning session, losing four wickets for just 10 runs.

Khaleel set the tone, removing skipper James Rew (10) and George Hill (0) off successive deliveries to trigger the slide.

He followed it up with the wicket of Chris Woakes (5), caught behind, reducing the Lions to 266 for 8 by lunch.

After the interval, Nitish Kumar Reddy broke Farhan Ahmed's dogged resistance -- his 87-ball 24 frustrating the visitors -- to make it 279 for 9. But from there India A struggled to break through with the final wicket stand between Josh Tongue and No 11 Eddie Jack, frustrating the visitors. Tongue remained unbeaten on a resolute 36 (61 balls), while 19-year-old Jack -- playing only his second first-class game -- displayed remarkable composure under pressure. ALSO READ: AUS vs SA, WTC Final: AB de Villiers' golden advice for Test batters The left-hander struck three boundaries and partnered for a gritty 48-run last-wicket stand that took England Lions past the 300-run mark, frustrating the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side.