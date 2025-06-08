Home / Cricket / News / IND A vs ENG A: Khaleel's fiery 4-fer hands India A slender 1st inning lead

IND A vs ENG A: Khaleel's fiery 4-fer hands India A slender 1st inning lead

Khaleel set the tone for IND A, removing skipper James Rew (10) and George Hill (0) off successive deliveries to trigger the slide.

Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed
Press Trust of India Northampton (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed produced a penetrating spell of seam bowling, returning with figures of 4/70 as England Lions were bowled out for 327, handing India A a 21-run first-innings lead at tea on day three of the second unofficial Test, here on Sunday.

Resuming at 192/3, the hosts suffered a dramatic collapse in the morning session, losing four wickets for just 10 runs.

Khaleel set the tone, removing skipper James Rew (10) and George Hill (0) off successive deliveries to trigger the slide.

He followed it up with the wicket of Chris Woakes (5), caught behind, reducing the Lions to 266 for 8 by lunch.

After the interval, Nitish Kumar Reddy broke Farhan Ahmed's dogged resistance -- his 87-ball 24 frustrating the visitors -- to make it 279 for 9.

But from there India A struggled to break through with the final wicket stand between Josh Tongue and No 11 Eddie Jack, frustrating the visitors.

Tongue remained unbeaten on a resolute 36 (61 balls), while 19-year-old Jack -- playing only his second first-class game -- displayed remarkable composure under pressure.

The left-hander struck three boundaries and partnered for a gritty 48-run last-wicket stand that took England Lions past the 300-run mark, frustrating the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side.

India A rotated their bowlers and even took the second new ball in the 81st over in pursuit of the final scalp.

Khaleel was brought back in an attempt to bag a five-for, but it was Anshul Kamboj (2/56) who eventually ended the resistance at the stroke of tea.

A full delivery angled in from around the wicket beat Jack's defence and clipped the top of off-stump.

Tushar Deshpande (2/62) was also impressive, dismissing the obdurate Max Holden (7).

Brief Scores:  India A: 348 vs England Lions 327 in 89 overs (Emilio Gay 71, Tom Haines 54, Jordan Cox 45, Josh Tongue 36 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 4/70, Anshul Kamboj 2/56, Tushar Deshpande 2/62).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AUS vs SA, WTC Final: AB de Villiers' golden advice for Test batters

Khawaja, Cummins on verge of creating history vs Proteas in WTC 2025 final

South Africa will bring fight to Australia in WTC 2025 final: Nathan Lyon

Australia becomes even stronger whenever they play in ICC events: Tom Moody

We don't understand why ICC can't help us: Former Oman cricketer Prajapati

Topics :India cricket teamTest CricketIndia vs England

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story