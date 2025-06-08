AUS vs SA, WTC Final: AB de Villiers' golden advice for Test batters

Former South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers has shared valuable advice for batters ahead of the upcoming World Test championship final at Lord’s between Australia and South Africa. Lord's being one of the most iconic and challenging venues in world cricket will definitely Test batters on any given day. Speaking exclusively to Star Sports from around the historic Lord’s cricket ground, de Villiers offered technical insights and strategic tips based on his own experiences at the venue.

Known for its unique conditions and subtle challenges, Lord’s is often a tough place for batters to settle in. The unpredictable nature of the pitch and the ever-present movement off the surface make it essential for players to approach their innings with caution and respect.

ALSO READ: Khawaja, Cummins on verge of creating history vs Proteas in WTC 2025 final “Lord’s is a tricky ground to play at. You've got the ball moving around more than most grounds in the world for a longer period of time,” de Villiers remarked. “You're never in, and that's probably my best advice to the batters, to sort of respect the bowlers, whether it's the first over or the 67th over. You're never in, so just to respect the game.” De Villiers, regarded as one of the finest and most adaptable batters of his generation, emphasized the importance of not taking any moment for granted while batting at Lord’s. His comments reflect a deep understanding of the game, where conditions can shift unexpectedly, making it crucial to stay mentally sharp throughout the innings.

de Villiers' advice for the bowlers ahead of the final He also offered some tactical advice for bowlers who may be operating in these conditions. According to him, seamers have a distinct advantage at Lord’s if they pitch the ball in the right areas. “Lord’s, you generally want to be a bit fuller as a seam bowler and try and get the best out of the conditions,” he explained. “There’s always a bit of seam movement for the seam bowlers. So I would probably urge my bowlers to bowl full and straight for as long as possible.”