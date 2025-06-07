Khawaja, Cummins on verge of creating history vs Proteas in WTC 2025 final

ALSO READ: South Africa will bring fight to Australia in WTC 2025 final: Nathan Lyon As Australia gear up to face South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final starting 11 June at Lord’s, the spotlight will also shine on two of their biggest performers—Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins—who are both closing in on remarkable personal milestones. Australia are looking to become the first side to retain the WTC mace, and if they are to achieve that, Khawaja’s consistency at the top and Cummins’ firepower with the ball will be key.

With a solid record in the ongoing WTC cycle and years of experience behind them, both players have proven match-winning credentials. But at Lord’s, they will also be chasing history—Khawaja is just 70 runs away from a landmark 6,000 Test runs, while Cummins is on the cusp of becoming the eighth Australian to reach 300 Test wickets.

Khawaja: The run machine approaches elite club Khawaja has been Australia’s standout batter in the current WTC cycle, amassing 1,422 runs in 19 Tests at an average close to 42. He has struck two centuries and six fifties, giving Australia solid starts at crucial junctures. Overall, he has scored 5,930 runs in 80 Tests at an average of 45.61. With 16 centuries and 27 fifties to his name, he sits 16th on Australia’s all-time run-scoring list. has been Australia’s standout batter in the current WTC cycle, amassing 1,422 runs in 19 Tests at an average close to 42. He has struck two centuries and six fifties, giving Australia solid starts at crucial junctures. Overall, he has scored 5,930 runs in 80 Tests at an average of 45.61. With 16 centuries and 27 fifties to his name, he sits 16th on Australia’s all-time run-scoring list. Khawaja is also one of the top five scorers across all WTC cycles since 2019, and trails only Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne among Australians in that period.