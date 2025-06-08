Salman Ali Agha in line to become all-format captain for Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to make some sweeping changes in its national team set-up with Salman Ali Agha in line to become all-format captain, replacing Shan Masood as the skipper of the Test side.

Besides the change in captaincy, the board will also be announcing the formation of an "observatory" committee after Eid holidays, a concept meant to keep a close watch on cricket developments including in the national team and forward recommendations to the board's chairman.

A source in the board said that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ex-pacer Sikander Bakht had been called to Lahore for a meeting.

"The two were informed about the decision to form the observatory committee and offered positions on it," the source said. "Some other players will also be on this committee." He said PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after discussions with his close aides including new white ball head coach Mike Hesson, is also considering redefining the role of the national selection committee. "Either there will be changes in the current selection committee which would continue to work with the Pakistan team management or a new selection set-up would be announced with prime focus on looking and finding talent from domestic and age group cricket," the source said.

Naqvi, the source added, wanted to see things move forward with the right people in the right positions and with the coach and captain given powers to select the teams. There is also a move to give more responsibility to Salman Ali Agha who is currently the national T20 captain and the board is contemplating replacing Shan Masood as the Test skipper when they announce the new head coach of the red ball format. Pakistan's next Test assignment, which is their first in the ICC World Test Championship new cycle, will be a two-match home series against South Africa later this year.