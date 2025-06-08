Home / Cricket / News / Salman Ali Agha in line to become all-format captain for Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha in line to become all-format captain for Pakistan

A source in the board said that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ex-pacer Sikander Bakht had been called to Lahore for a meeting.

Salman Ali Agha
Salman Ali Agha
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to make some sweeping changes in its national team set-up with Salman Ali Agha in line to become all-format captain, replacing Shan Masood as the skipper of the Test side.

Besides the change in captaincy, the board will also be announcing the formation of an "observatory" committee after Eid holidays, a concept meant to keep a close watch on cricket developments including in the national team and forward recommendations to the board's chairman.

A source in the board said that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ex-pacer Sikander Bakht had been called to Lahore for a meeting.

"The two were informed about the decision to form the observatory committee and offered positions on it," the source said.

"Some other players will also be on this committee."  He said PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after discussions with his close aides including new white ball head coach Mike Hesson, is also considering redefining the role of the national selection committee. 

"Either there will be changes in the current selection committee which would continue to work with the Pakistan team management or a new selection set-up would be announced with prime focus on looking and finding talent from domestic and age group cricket," the source said.

Naqvi, the source added, wanted to see things move forward with the right people in the right positions and with the coach and captain given powers to select the teams.

There is also a move to give more responsibility to Salman Ali Agha who is currently the national T20 captain and the board is contemplating replacing Shan Masood as the Test skipper when they announce the new head coach of the red ball format.

Pakistan's next Test assignment, which is their first in the ICC World Test Championship new cycle, will be a two-match home series against South Africa later this year.

Pakistan is slated to play just five Tests this calendar year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IND A vs ENG A: Khaleel's fiery 4-fer hands India A slender 1st inning lead

AUS vs SA, WTC Final: AB de Villiers' golden advice for Test batters

Khawaja, Cummins on verge of creating history vs Proteas in WTC 2025 final

South Africa will bring fight to Australia in WTC 2025 final: Nathan Lyon

Rohit Sharma will be missed deeply: Pant ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamPakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story