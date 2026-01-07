Salman Agha optimistic about Shaheen Afridi's T20 World Cup return

Pakistan’s T20 captain, Salman Ali Agha, has expressed confidence that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will recover from his knee injury in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Afridi, a key component of Pakistan’s pace attack, is crucial to the team’s success in the tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next month.

Shaheen's Recovery Plans

“We are hopeful that Shaheen will be fit for the World Cup, but the final decision will depend on the advice from the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical panel,” Salman shared with the media in Dambulla, where Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Wednesday. Shaheen’s rehabilitation is being managed at the PCB’s High Performance Centre in Lahore, but details about the injury’s severity and the timeline for his recovery have not been disclosed.

Injury Details and History Afridi injured his knee while fielding during a Big Bash League match in Australia. Afterward, he was released by his team, Brisbane Heat, and called back by the PCB to undergo rehabilitation. This isn't the first time Afridi has faced knee issues; a similar injury in 2021 during a Test match in Galle kept him out of action for several months. Shadab Khan's Return to the National Side Salman also highlighted the return of experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has rejoined the squad after an eight-month absence due to shoulder surgery. Shadab's good form in the Big Bash League in December played a significant role in his recall to the national team.