Indian pacer Shami receives SIR notice amid electoral roll check in WB

Star Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has been served with a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notice by the West Bengal government amid the ongoing electoral roll check in the state. Shami, who originally comes from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, came to West Bengal in 2005 to boost his cricketing career and has been a permanent resident since 2008.

However, despite being served with the notice, Shami is unlikely to present himself before the concerned authorities as he is currently representing West Bengal’s state team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shami, who is a resident of Ward No. 93 in the Rashbehari Assembly constituency under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was asked to present himself for a hearing at Curzonnagar School in Jadavpur on Monday. However, the pacer is currently in Rajkot participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has failed to comply with the instructions. According to the latest media reports, Shami is expected to ask for a new date for the hearing after he is free from his state cricket duties.