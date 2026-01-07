Japan to USA: Young guns from Associate nations at ICC U19 World Cup 2026

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has long been a breeding ground for future international stars, offering young cricketers an early taste of elite competition. As the 16th edition of the tournament approaches in 2026, attention will once again turn to emerging talent from beyond the traditional powerhouses.

Of the 16 teams set to take part, four represent ICC Associate Member nations. Each arrives with players who have already shown the ability to influence matches at age-group and senior levels. Here are four Associate Member players who could make a mark at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026.

Amrinder Gill (USA): Leading from the front Amrinder Gill was central to the United States’ qualification campaign, producing consistent performances during the Americas Qualifier. The opening batter finished as the top scorer in three of the USA’s six victories, underlining his importance at the top of the order. ALSO READ: Geopolitics in cricket: When top teams forfeit World Cup matches in past Gill’s standout effort came against Bermuda, where he struck a commanding century, laced with 10 fours, to earn the Player of the Match award. Earlier in the tournament, a composed 76 against Canada provided the foundation for a crucial win that set the tone for the USA’s campaign. The qualification secured the Stars and Stripes a fourth appearance at the U19 Men’s World Cup.

Laksh Bakrania (Tanzania): Spin and substance Slow left-arm spinner Laksh Bakrania has emerged as a key figure in Tanzania’s rise at junior level. The 18-year-old has already gained experience in senior international cricket, making his T20I debut in 2024 against Mali. Bakrania has taken 20 wickets in 16 T20I appearances, with career-best figures of four for six against Cameroon. He also played a decisive role in Tanzania’s historic qualification for the U19 Men’s World Cup, their first ever, contributing half-centuries against Uganda and Sierra Leone before delivering a Player of the Match performance against Nigeria. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds balance to the Tanzanian line-up.

Manu Saraswat (Scotland): The calm all-rounder Scotland’s return to the U19 Men’s World Cup for the 11th time was shaped by the all-round excellence of Manu Saraswat during the Europe Qualifier. The youngster produced a series of composed performances under pressure, particularly while chasing. Saraswat struck unbeaten fifties against Sweden and Jersey, guiding Scotland home in both matches. With the ball, his four for 43 against Jersey stood out, while figures of three for 43 against the Netherlands in a decisive contest proved crucial as Scotland successfully defended a total of 237. His temperament in high-stakes games makes him a valuable asset.