Sanju got enough chances: Suryakumar Yadav on Gill vs Samson debate

Surya highlighted the importance of flexibility in the T20I lineup, explaining that players from positions three to seven must be adaptable.

Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Ahead of India’s T20I series opener against South Africa, skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed the ongoing debate over Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson’s batting positions. He highlighted the importance of flexibility in the T20I lineup, explaining that players from positions three to seven must be adaptable.
 
“Other than the openers, everyone has to be very flexible. Shubman had played before Sanju in the Sri Lanka series, so he deserved to take that spot. But we gave Sanju enough opportunities, he’s ready to bat at any number, which is good to see,” Yadav said. He stressed that having players who can bat anywhere provides the team with strategic options and “a good headache to have.”
 
Gill Returns to Bolster Opening Slot 
India vice-captain Shubman Gill is back in the T20I squad after recovering from a neck injury sustained during the Test series against South Africa. Gill’s inclusion allows him to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, adding stability to India’s preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup. 
 
Hardik Pandya’s Return Adds Balance 
Yadav also welcomed the return of experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recovered from a quadriceps injury. “His experience is invaluable. He has done well in a lot of big games and ICC events. That experience counts for a lot and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side,” Yadav noted.
 
Team India Emphasises Versatility 
Gill reiterated the team’s philosophy of no fixed positions in T20Is: “All the batters from three to seven are capable of batting at any position. It depends on the entry point of the batter. We have to be really flexible.” Yadav concluded that both Gill and Samson are assets to the squad, capable of contributing in multiple roles, making India stronger and more dynamic as a T20I side.

Topics :Cricket NewsSuryakumar YadavIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

