Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / PCB raises central player salaries, domestic players see pay cuts

PCB raises central player salaries, domestic players see pay cuts

Pakistan's centrally-contracted cricketers are expected to get big hikes, while the domestic players will see a drop in their earnings for the 2025-26 season.

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's centrally-contracted cricketers are expected to get big hikes, while the domestic players will see a drop in their earnings for the 2025-26 season.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the recent PKR 18.30 billion budget approved by the Board of Governors includes PKR 1,173.49 million for the Pakistan team's centrally-contracted players and retainers, which is a 37 per cent increase.

The source added that the list of players who will get these contracts will also be increased from 25 to 30 this fiscal year.

This despite the fact that in the last fiscal period, Pakistan's performance in all formats has been disappointing. They failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the ICC T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy at home.

 

In Test cricket, Pakistan was whipped 0-2 by Bangladesh at home and played a 1-1 draw at home against the West Indies.

Also Read

Foxconn, Electronic manufacturing, Taiwan

Andhra to host India's largest PCB unit as Syrma SGS, Shinhyup join hands

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB won't have DRS for home series against Bangladesh cricket team

PSL 2025 postponed

UAE set to reject PSL 2025 hosting request from PCB, says media report

PSL 2025 postponed

PCB postpones PSL 2025 matches amid India-Pakistan cross-border tension

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Playing 11

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Multan Playing 11, live toss, streaming details

The source said that the budget for the contracts awarded to domestic players had been reduced by nearly 34 per cent -- from PKR 684 million to PKR 450 million. 

PCB has revamped its domestic season by reducing the number of teams in the premier first-class competition, Quaid Trophy, to eight and have also scrapped the much-hyped Champions Cup events, which were launched last year.

PCB has increased the budget for women's cricket with the number of centrally-contracted players set to go up from 16 to 24, with their collective retainer amount rising by 121 per cent to PKR 69 million.

The women's domestic contracts budget has been slightly increased by four per cent, now totalling PKR 37.2 million.

The board has also decided to take over the management of 12 first-class grounds, looking after their maintenance and pitch preparation, which will be overseen by the staff paid by the PCB. The board has allocated PKR 93.6 million for this initiative.

PCB will spend an additional PKR six billion on completing the infrastructure development at three major stadiums -- Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi), and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium -- on which the board had already allocated around PKR 18 billion in the last fiscal year budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB

RCB reigns as most valuable IPL franchise after maiden win; Check full list

PremiumShubman Gill

Meet Shubman Gill, from boy next door to cricket's new poster boy

Rishabh Pant, virat Kohli, Joe Root and Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar

Sundar or Reddy: Whom will Bumrah replace in India XI for 3rd Test vs ENG?

Akash Deep

MCC on Root's wicket by Akash Deep: Back-foot No ball rule explained

Topics : PCB Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon