Shafali or Harleen? India weigh opening options ahead of AUS clash

Pratika, the current Indian opener alongside Smriti Mandhana, who has been vital to India's lineup, suffered an ankle and knee injury while fielding in India's last group match against Bangladesh

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal between India and Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30 has brought a crucial question for India’s team management: who will open alongside Smriti Mandhana following the injury to regular opener Pratika Rawal?
 
Pratika, the current Indian opener alongside Smriti Mandhana, has been vital to India’s lineup with 308 runs at an average above 50. She suffered an ankle and knee injury while fielding in India’s last group match against Bangladesh, ruling her out of the tournament. This setback means India must find a dependable partner for the in-form Mandhana, who has been the backbone of India’s batting throughout the World Cup. 

Why India need a new opening partner for Smriti

Pratika Rawal’s injury has forced a relook at India’s opening combination. She was one of the most consistent scorers for India, complementing Smriti Mandhana’s aggressive style with calm and steady batting. Pratika’s presence allowed India to build strong starts in the tournament — something India will desperately need against a formidable Australian bowling attack led by Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland.

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has been named as Pratika’s replacement for the semifinal. Known for her fearless and explosive batting style, Shafali can take the game away from opponents in the Powerplay overs. Though her recent World Cup form has been inconsistent, her strong domestic performances and impressive outings for India A have reignited her claim for a spot in the lineup. She brings a natural attacking instinct that could complement Smriti’s controlled aggression. However, her tendency to take risks early on against disciplined new-ball bowling could be a concern against Australia.

Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol offers a more measured and stable approach. Known for her compact technique and ability to rotate the strike well, Harleen could provide the solidity India needs up front. Although she is not a natural opener at the international level, her past experience in domestic cricket and recent middle-order performances make her a viable candidate. Harleen’s ability to tackle swing and seam movement could help her build a valuable partnership alongside Smriti’s flair.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues provides flexibility, capable of adapting to the team’s needs. Typically a middle-order batter, Jemimah has also opened at the domestic and franchise level with success. Her calm temperament and quick scoring ability could work well with Smriti, though promoting her might slightly thin India’s middle order. Jemimah’s recent good form and experience against new-ball bowling make her a strong option to offset Australia’s pace attack.

Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot Kaur, known for her composure and power-hitting in the lower middle order, has experience opening for Punjab in domestic cricket. She could add a surprise element to India’s innings with her ability to punish loose deliveries early. However, her relative inexperience as an opener at the international level makes her a riskier choice in such a high-pressure knockout game against Australia’s world-class bowling attack.

Bigger picture

With Pratika Rawal ruled out due to injury, India’s options to partner Smriti Mandhana at the top vary from aggressive to stable styles. Shafali Verma has been officially named as the replacement and will likely open alongside Mandhana, bringing much-needed firepower at the top. Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues remain strong contenders based on their technique and adaptability, while Amanjot Kaur is an intriguing wildcard option.
 
India’s management will weigh these choices carefully, looking to blend stability and aggression to counter Australia’s formidable bowling. Smriti Mandhana’s excellent form provides a solid foundation, but the identity of her opening partner could shape India’s chances in this vital semifinal.

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

