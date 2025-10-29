ICC Women's WC 2025 SF1: England vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming

South Africa will look to overcome their spin woes when they face defending champions England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Proteas have shown grit to reach the knockouts but remain vulnerable against quality spin, having collapsed to 69 and 97 in two league defeats. Captain Laura Wolvaardt has led with 301 runs, yet inconsistent support from Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Marizanne Kapp remains a concern.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS head-to-head: Indian women's team's top 5 ODI wins vs Australia England, meanwhile, enter the clash brimming with confidence after thrashing South Africa by 10 wickets earlier in the tournament. Led by Heather Knight and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, they’ll rely on their spin trio — Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith — to exploit South Africa’s weakness. With rain looming and a final berth at stake, both sides will need to stay composed in what promises to be a tense, high-stakes encounter.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: England Women vs South Africa Women playing 11 England Women playing 11 (probable): Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell South Africa Women playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba England Women vs South Africa Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 47

England Women Won: 36

South Africa Women Won: 10

No Result/Tied: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: England Women vs South Africa Women full squad England Women’s squad: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer

South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: England Women vs South Africa Women live streaming and telecast details When will the England Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal? England Women will go toe-to-toe with South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal 1 match on Wednesday, October 29. What will be the venue for the England Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal on October 29?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match between England Women and South Africa Women will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. What time will the toss take place for the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match? The toss for the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match be bowled? The England Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal will begin at 3 PM IST.