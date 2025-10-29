Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's WC 2025 SF1: England vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's WC 2025 SF1: England vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in England

England Women vs South Africa Women playing 11
England Women vs South Africa Women playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa will look to overcome their spin woes when they face defending champions England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Proteas have shown grit to reach the knockouts but remain vulnerable against quality spin, having collapsed to 69 and 97 in two league defeats. Captain Laura Wolvaardt has led with 301 runs, yet inconsistent support from Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Marizanne Kapp remains a concern.
 
England, meanwhile, enter the clash brimming with confidence after thrashing South Africa by 10 wickets earlier in the tournament. Led by Heather Knight and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, they’ll rely on their spin trio — Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith — to exploit South Africa’s weakness. With rain looming and a final berth at stake, both sides will need to stay composed in what promises to be a tense, high-stakes encounter. 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: England Women vs South Africa Women playing 11

England Women playing 11 (probable): Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
 
South Africa Women playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women vs South Africa Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 47
  • England Women Won: 36
  • South Africa Women Won: 10
  • No Result/Tied: 1

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: England Women vs South Africa Women full squad

England Women’s squad: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer
 
South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: England Women vs South Africa Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the England Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal? 
England Women will go toe-to-toe with South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal 1 match on Wednesday, October 29.
 
What will be the venue for the England Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal on October 29? 
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match between England Women and South Africa Women will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
 
What time will the toss take place for the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match? 
The toss for the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match be bowled? 
The England Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match in India? 
The live telecast of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match in India? 
The live streaming of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia 1st T20: Canberra pitch report, key stadium stats

Shreyas Iyer health update: BCCI says batter stable but under observation

Shami focused on maintaining fitness to remain available for Indian duty

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket over the years

Sri Lanka Cricket dispatches reconnaissance team to Pakistan ahead of tour

Topics :Cricket NewsSouth Africa cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story