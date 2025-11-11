Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced strong support for Mohammed Shami’s comeback to the national team, saying the seasoned pacer remains “fit and bowling brilliantly.” Despite his impressive form in domestic cricket, Shami was not included in India’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa.

“The way Shami has been bowling is exceptional. He’s fit, and we’ve all seen what he’s done in the Ranji Trophy, winning games for Bengal on his own,” Ganguly said on Monday, after being unveiled as the global brand ambassador of Kabuni, a UK-based AI-powered sports coaching platform.

Selectors yet to recall Shami despite strong domestic form

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee appears to be looking beyond the 35-year-old speedster, who last featured for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Shami has taken 15 wickets in three matches for Bengal, helping his side to consecutive wins before going wicketless against Tripura. Across these fixtures, he has bowled 91 overs, showing both fitness and consistency. Shami underwent ankle surgery following the 2023 World Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 dismissals at an astonishing average of 10.70. ALSO READ: Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort “I’m sure the selectors are monitoring him closely and maintaining communication. In terms of fitness and skill, this is the Shami we’ve always known. I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be playing Tests, ODIs, and T20s for India,” Ganguly added.

Future uncertain amid India’s long Red-ball break With India not scheduled to play any red-ball cricket for the next six months, questions remain about whether Shami has already played his final Test — the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep have established themselves as key members of India’s evolving pace attack. For the 2027 ODI World Cup, the selectors may also weigh Shami’s injury record before making future decisions. Ganguly endorses Dhruv Jurel for India’s playing XI Switching focus to India’s upcoming Test series opener at Eden Gardens, Ganguly expressed his admiration for Dhruv Jurel, saying the young wicketkeeper-batter deserves a place in the playing XI purely based on form and batting quality.

“Jurel has been outstanding. With Rishabh Pant back, I’m not sure what the selectors will decide. Most spots are taken, two openers, Gill at No. 4, Pant at 5, KL Rahul and Jadeja are fixed. It’ll be interesting to see if they can create a spot for Jurel,” Ganguly noted. He suggested that the No. 3 position, currently occupied by Sai Sudharsan, could be an opening for Jurel if the team management chooses to experiment. Pant returns; India favourites against South Africa The South Africa series will also mark the much-awaited return of Rishabh Pant, who has recovered from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England earlier this year.