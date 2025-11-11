Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Security arrangements would be beefed up in and around the capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir following a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, which is just kilometres away from the stadium here.
"Security to be beefed up near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Janmu & Kashmir," Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI on Monday.
"I would be getting in touch with Delhi Police authorities and request them to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises," he added.
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people.
Twenty-four people were reported injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app