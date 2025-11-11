Home / Cricket / News / Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security arrangements would be beefed up in and around the capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir following a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, which is just kilometres away from the stadium here.

"Security to be beefed up near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Janmu & Kashmir," Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI on Monday. 

ALSO READ: Atalanta fires coach Ivan Juric after 7-match winless run in Serie A

"I would be getting in touch with Delhi Police authorities and request them to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises," he added.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people.

Twenty-four people were reported injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Here's why Shami is not getting India call-up despite playing Ranji Trophy

Persistent rain washes out 4th T20 clash between New Zealand, West Indies

Ahmedabad, Kolkata front-runners to host for ICC T20 WC 2026 S/F: Reports

Hasan Nawaz dropped from Pakistan squad after continued poor form

PCB still weighing options for women's team head coach, decision delayed

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story