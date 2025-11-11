Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security arrangements would be beefed up in and around the capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir following a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, which is just kilometres away from the stadium here.

"Security to be beefed up near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Janmu & Kashmir," Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI on Monday. 

"I would be getting in touch with Delhi Police authorities and request them to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises," he added.

 

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people.

Twenty-four people were reported injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohd Shami

Here's why Shami is not getting India call-up despite playing Ranji Trophy

New Zealand cricket team

Persistent rain washes out 4th T20 clash between New Zealand, West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Ahmedabad, Kolkata front-runners to host for ICC T20 WC 2026 S/F: Reports

Hasan Nawaz

Hasan Nawaz dropped from Pakistan squad after continued poor form

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB still weighing options for women's team head coach, decision delayed

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon