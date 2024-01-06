Shan Masood gifts signed Babar jersey to David Warner in his farewell Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Saturday presented retiring opener David Warner with batter Babar Azam's jersey as a farewell gift during the post-match presentation.

The jersey was signed by all the Pakistan players. Masood called Warner to the platform and presented him with a jersey signed by the whole Pakistan squad. Pakistan captain congratulated Warner for his efforts in the game and wished him well in the future.

Australia's star opener Warner's sparkling Test career came to a conclusion on Saturday at his home stadium with an eight-wicket triumph against Pakistan, capping off a 3-0 series whitewash.

"I want to give a token of appreciation and a bit of gift for David Warner. Can you please come on the stage. Thank You So Much. We as a team thought of giving you a Babar Azam shirt with signatures of all players and all the best for all the future endeavours," Masood said in a post-match presentation.

Warner's Test career comprised 112 matches, during which he scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, including 26 hundreds and 37 half-centuries.

It was a fairytale finish for David Warner, as the retiring opener showed his class one last time with a match-winning fifty in his farewell Test and Australia bagged yet another win at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Pakistan had their moments, but Australia showed their class as they swept the series 3-0.

There was never a dull moment when Warner took to the field. He finished his Test career as Australia's fifth-leading run-scorer in the format.

Warner hit 57 off 75 balls until his fairy-tale last innings came to an end just after midday on day four, leaving Australia 11 runs short of victory. As Warner went off to handshakes with the Pakistan squad and then waved his bat to a boisterous applause from the fans, he was dismissed by lbw to offspinner Sajid Khan on review.

Warner announced his ODI retirement alongside his Test retirement, and will now concentrate on T20 cricket.