Shardul Thakur eyeing India comeback with series of domestic heroics

Despite being away from the Indian team setup, Shardul Thakur continues to make a strong case for himself with standout performances in domestic cricket. The experienced all-rounder played a key role in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana, proving his worth with both bat and ball. Confident about his chances, Thakur remains focused on delivering match-winning performances, keeping his international comeback hopes alive as India prepares for a challenging Test tour of England. Consistent performances in domestic cricket

The 33-year-old, who played a crucial role in India’s 2021 tour of England, has been in exceptional form this domestic season. Thakur is Mumbai’s fifth-highest run-getter, scoring 396 runs in nine innings at an average of 44.00, including a century and three fifties.

With the ball, he has been equally effective, picking up 30 wickets at an average of 21.10. His latest heroics came on the third morning of the quarterfinal when he ripped through Haryana’s lower order with a six-wicket burst, helping Mumbai take a 14-run first-innings lead.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Acknowledging that missing out on selection is disappointing, he said that once he steps onto the field, his focus is entirely on the game, whether it is club cricket, Ranji Trophy, Indian Premier League (IPL), or international matches. He maintained that his goal in every match is to give his best, regardless of the level.

Targeting a spot for the England tour

With India set to tour England in June-July for the new World Test Championship cycle, Thakur remains hopeful of making a return to the squad. He asserted that he still considers himself in contention and that his next objective is to regain his place in the national team.

After going unsold in the IPL auction, Thakur is also open to playing county cricket to prepare for English conditions. He mentioned that if an opportunity arises, he would be eager to play, as it would offer valuable experience before the England tour. He also noted that county cricket provides six to seven matches around that time, which could help him adjust to the conditions.

Mental resilience and handling pressure

Thakur emphasized the importance of mental strength in dealing with the highs and lows of professional cricket. He pointed out that dwelling on past performances only leads to disappointment and that his focus remains on factors within his control.

Speaking about the unpredictable nature of cricket, he noted that performances can fluctuate, and selection decisions are not always in a player’s hands. According to him, the real challenge lies in bouncing back, preparing well, and delivering when it matters. He stated that while thoughts about selection may linger in a player’s subconscious, once on the field, the only focus should be on contributing—whether with the bat or ball.

Backing Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai’s X-factor

Thakur also backed his Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who returned to form with a vital half-century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. He described Yadav as a confident player and an X-factor, capable of shifting momentum with a brilliant catch or an aggressive shot.

He dismissed concerns about Yadav’s form, explaining that early dismissals do not necessarily indicate a slump. He stated that a batsman getting out within the first few balls does not mean he is struggling, but if a player fails even after settling in for 20-25 deliveries, then it becomes a concern. He further added that Yadav has been playing Ranji Trophy for over a decade and used that experience well in his innings.

(With PTI inputs)