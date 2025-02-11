Jasprit Bumrah becomes the new face of the job search platform 'foundit'

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest names in cricket in recent times. The pacer had an exceptional year in 2024, where he led India to their first International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy in a decade at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, before ending as the highest wicket-taker in Tests in the calendar year. He was named 2024 ICC Men’s Test Cricketer and 2024 ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year by the ICC last month for his accolades. However, his performances have landed him another big role, as Asia's leading jobs and talent platform, foundit, has signed the pacer as their brand ambassador on Tuesday.

A partnership rooted in precision and excellence

ALSO READ: What is the latest news on India star pacer's injury? Speaking on the collaboration, V Suresh, CEO of foundit, expressed excitement, saying that the company was delighted to have ICC’s Cricketer of the Year, Jasprit Bumrah, as their brand ambassador. He noted that Bumrah’s exceptional performances in 2024, including India’s World Cup victory, demonstrated agility, precision, and dependability—attributes that closely aligned with foundit’s vision of empowering professionals in the evolving job market.

Anupama Bhimrajka, vice president of marketing at foundit, emphasised that Bumrah’s qualities reflected the core values of foundit. She pointed out that, with 70 per cent of India’s job seekers being cricket fans, Bumrah was an ideal choice for the brand. She further added that foundit remained committed to using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to connect job seekers with the right opportunities, just as Bumrah’s accuracy on the field led to success in crucial game moments.

Campaign rollout: AI and cricket strategy in focus

Also Read

The upcoming campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah will highlight the parallels between his precise, well-timed bowling and foundit’s data-driven job search. The campaign is set to launch across multiple media platforms, reinforcing the idea that success—whether in sports or career-building—depends on making the right moves at the right time.

About foundit – APAC & Middle East

Formerly known as Monster (APAC & ME), foundit is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform, offering a range of employment solutions, including AI-powered job search, e-learning, resume-building services, and interview preparation.

Since its inception, foundit has connected over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries with suitable job roles and upskilling opportunities. It has also been named the official talent partner of the Badminton World Federation across 20 key world tour events.

With more than two decades of leadership in recruitment solutions, foundit has introduced innovative tools that enable recruiters to access both active and passive candidates. By leveraging deep technology, the platform continues to bridge talent gaps across industries, experience levels, and geographies.