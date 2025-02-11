ODI tri-series: Pakistan vs South Africa playing 11 and live streaming

The hosts, Pakistan, are all set to face South Africa in the final group-stage match of the ODI tri-series on Wednesday, February 12, at the National Stadium in Karachi, with a place in the final against New Zealand up for grabs. Both Pakistan and South Africa lost to New Zealand in their previous game, which gave New Zealand a ticket to the final while making the last group-stage match between the hosts and the Proteas a virtual semi-final.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Pakistan will be the more desperate side to win the game, as the last thing they would want is to get eliminated from the group stage of the tri-series in their own backyard, especially when they will host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy at the same venues as the defending champions.

On the other hand, South Africa, who announced six uncapped players for the series, will also wish to try their luck in winning the match and the series altogether to gain momentum before the start of the Champions Trophy next week.

Pakistan vs South Africa: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Also Read

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs

South Africa lead Pakistan by a long margin in their ODI head-to-head record.

Total matches played: 86

Pakistan won: 33

South Africa won: 52

No result: 1

Tied: 0

Pakistan vs South Africa team squads Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan vs South Africa live telecast, live streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI be played?

The third ODI in the tri-series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, February 12.

Where will the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI match be available in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI match in India on Sony Ten 1. What time the toss for ODI match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place? The toss for the PAK vs SA ODI match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the ODI match between Pakistan and South Africa begin? The ODI match between PAK and SA on Feb 12 will start at 3 PM IST.

Where will the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI match be available in India?