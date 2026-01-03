Shreyas Iyer set to return with Jan 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy match vs Himachal

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is finally preparing for his return to competitive 50-over cricket, months after a serious spleen injury ruled him out last October. The 31-year-old batter is expected to play for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh on January 6, 2026, which forms the second step of his mandatory return-to-play (RTP) protocol under the BCCI’s medical clearance system, according to a media report from PTI.

Iyer sustained the injury during India's third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, where a forceful impact led to a spleen laceration and internal bleeding. He was hospitalised and treated for internal haemorrhage before being discharged in early November. Since then, Iyer has been following a controlled rehabilitation programme, including monitored batting loads, movement screening, strength thresholds, and match-intensity simulations.

Iyer clears first step towards return The media report from PTI suggests that Iyer successfully completed his first 50-over RTP simulation on January 2 without physical complications. The upcoming domestic game will serve as his final simulation checkpoint before selectors review his medical file. His participation in the New Zealand white-ball series from January 11–31 will depend entirely on fitness clearance and not form-based selection. Iyer’s Sydney comeback Iyer’s injury in Sydney was medically flagged as a high-stakes internal organ trauma case due to active internal bleeding around the spleen. Emergency medical response stabilised his condition before surgical and non-surgical recovery pathways were evaluated. The BCCI told the media that his hospital release was cleared only after full internal bleeding resolution was confirmed. Even after pain-free batting resumption in Mumbai, doctors ensured no early competitive clearance was granted. The medical team insisted on progressive RTP simulations to track core impact movement, sprint-to-stop patterns, and fall-recovery triggers that could stress the spleen zone. His return was deliberately paced, keeping relapse risk at zero tolerance.

RTP simulation Iyer completed his first 50-over RTP match simulation on January 2, 2026. The session was played at competitive intensity, including full-range running between wickets, dive-safe movement patterns, defensive shuffles, and post-impact fall screening. Iyer reported no pain, breathing irregularity, abdominal stress, or delayed discomfort in the 72-hour recovery window. His blood parameters and core impact tolerance were cleared after the simulation. His match-day recovery graph remained stable, with no medical alarms triggered. Return date set The January 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Himachal Pradesh is the second and final mandatory 50-over RTP test for Iyer. The selectors will only assess his availability after the match concludes without setbacks. Iyer’s fitness will be judged on movement retention, endurance under repeated transitions, and internal recovery response rather than technical scoring output. The match will include full batting exposure, fielding mobility, and recovery tracking between phases. Post-match imaging and organ-stress markers will form the final clearance file.