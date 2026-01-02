Sai Sudharsan injured with rib fracture, set to return for IPL 2026

Sai Sudharsan, the southpaw from Tamil Nadu, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 after sustaining a rib fracture. Sudharsan, who had previously made notable contributions with scores of 48 and 51 in his two appearances for Tamil Nadu, will not be part of the team’s upcoming fixtures. He has reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) for treatment and rehabilitation.

Sudharsan’s injury occurred during his 51-run knock against Madhya Pradesh on December 26. While diving to avoid a run-out, Sudharsan injured the right side of his rib cage. This injury led to his absence in Tamil Nadu’s next two matches against Karnataka and Jharkhand, held on December 29 and 31 respectively. The 24-year-old had already checked into the CoE in Bengaluru on the day of the Karnataka match, seeking medical attention.

Prior to the injury, Sudharsan had experienced mild discomfort in his rib cage after being struck during net practice about a week earlier. However, he initially dismissed it as a minor issue. Unfortunately, the dive on December 26 worsened the situation. A subsequent CT scan confirmed that Sudharsan had suffered a small, undisplaced fracture to his right seventh rib. Rehabilitation and Recovery Process Sudharsan's rehabilitation has already begun, with a focus on lower-body fitness and conditioning. He has been advised against any upper-body training to allow proper healing of his rib injury. The medical team at the CoE is closely monitoring his progress. Once the pain subsides, which is expected within 7-10 days, Sudharsan will start incorporating upper-body strength training into his regimen.