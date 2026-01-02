Ex-PAK coach Gillespie slams PCB for humiliation and poor communication

Former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie’s brief stint as Pakistan's head coach in red-ball cricket ended under difficult circumstances. Appointed in April 2024, Gillespie's time with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was marred by communication issues and frustrations, culminating in his resignation in December 2024. One of the major blows to his tenure was the sacking of Tim Nielsen, the high-performance red-ball coach, which Gillespie described as a humiliating and unacceptable situation.

Unilateral Decision to Axe Tim Nielsen

Tim Nielsen’s dismissal, which occurred just before Pakistan’s tour of South Africa in 2024-25, was a turning point in the strained relationship between Gillespie and the PCB. Gillespie expressed his frustration with the lack of communication surrounding Nielsen’s departure. “I was coaching the Pakistan Test side, and the PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it. As head coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable,” Gillespie wrote on ‘X’ when asked about his decision to leave the role. He added, “There were a number of other issues which left me completely humiliated.”

A Disintegrating Relationship with the PCB Nielsen's firing was perhaps the final straw in a series of challenges that led to Gillespie's resignation. Before this incident, Gillespie had already felt sidelined, particularly during his stint as interim white-ball coach after Gary Kirsten's resignation in October 2024. "There were certainly challenges... I knew that Pakistan had cycled through coaches quickly, but I went into the job with my eyes wide open," Gillespie shared with ABC Sport. However, the decision regarding Nielsen's termination without consulting him left Gillespie feeling blindsided. "That was probably the moment where I thought, 'Well, I'm not really sure if they actually want me to do this job or not.'"

From Head Coach to Catching Practice As tensions with the PCB grew, Gillespie began feeling as though his role had been reduced to more of a ceremonial figurehead. Reflecting on his duties, he said, “I felt I was basically hitting catches and that was about it on the morning of a game.” He expressed his frustration at the lack of communication and structure within the team, emphasizing the importance of clear dialogue between the head coach and all stakeholders, especially selectors. Financial Dispute with the PCB Beyond the communication issues, Gillespie and the PCB are now involved in a financial dispute. According to reports from ESPNCricinfo, the former coach claims that the PCB has yet to pay his dues, while the board contends that Gillespie did not provide the required four-month notice period as stipulated in his contract. This dispute adds another layer of complexity to an already challenging relationship between the two parties.