Team India to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is vs Bangladesh in September 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Friday that they will host India for a three-match ODI series and three T20Is in August and September 2026. The series, which was previously postponed, has now been rescheduled. BCB’s cricket operations in-charge, Shahriar Nafees, spoke to Cricbuzz and said, “The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled. The Indian team is set to arrive on August 28, and the ODI matches will take place on September 1, 3, and 6.”

ODI and T20I Schedule for India’s Visit

India’s tour will begin with the ODI series, with matches scheduled for September 1, 3, and 6. The T20I matches will follow on September 9, 12, and 13, with the Indian team set to return home shortly after. This series will mark another important chapter in the cricketing rivalry between the two nations.

Bangladesh’s 2026 International Schedule The BCB also unveiled Bangladesh's home international cricket schedule for 2026, featuring a number of exciting series. The country will host some of the biggest cricketing nations, including Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, and the West Indies across all three formats. “The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home,” the BCB said in an official statement. They also confirmed that the details of the match venues would be announced in the near future. Upcoming Series and Tours for Bangladesh

Pakistan Tour: Pakistan will arrive on March 9, 2026, for a three-match ODI series scheduled between March 12 and 16. They will then return for two Tests, part of the ICC World Test Championship, with the first Test running from May 8-12 and the second from May 16-20. New Zealand Tour: New Zealand's white-ball tour of Bangladesh will kick off in April with three ODIs starting on April 17. The T20Is will follow, with the series concluding on May 2. Australia Tour: Australia's white-ball tour will begin on June 5 with three ODIs, followed by a three-match T20I series scheduled for June 15-20.

West Indies Tour: After hosting India, Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against the West Indies. The Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be preceded by a three-day warm-up match from October 22-24. The first Test is scheduled for October 28-November 1, with the second Test taking place from November 5-9. Sri Lanka A’s Visit to Bangladesh In addition to the international series, the Sri Lanka A team will tour Bangladesh in May 2026. This tour will consist of two four-day matches and three one-dayers, providing valuable experience for both teams.