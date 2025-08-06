Home / Cricket / News / Siraj receives grand welcome in Hyderabad after England Tests heroics

Siraj receives grand welcome in Hyderabad after England Tests heroics

Dressed in stylish black casuals, Siraj was even briefly mobbed at the Mumbai airport by fans requesting selfies and autographs

Mohammed Siraj during Oval Test
Mohammed Siraj during Oval Test
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj received a rousing welcome in Hyderabad on Wednesday following his match-winning performances in the recently concluded Test series against England. After playing a key role in India’s dramatic series-levelling win at the Oval, Siraj arrived back in his hometown, where fans gathered in numbers to celebrate their local hero. Having featured in all five Tests and bowled an exhausting 185.3 overs, the 31-year-old topped the wicket charts and earned widespread praise. Siraj first touched down in Mumbai along with India’s fielding coach T. Dilip, before taking a connecting flight to Hyderabad. Though he didn’t spend much time interacting at the airports, the excitement among fans was undeniable. 

A champion returns to cheers and applause

Dressed in stylish black casuals, Siraj was briefly mobbed at the Mumbai airport by fans requesting selfies and autographs. While he made a swift exit to catch his connecting flight, his arrival in Hyderabad was equally lively. A cheerful group welcomed him with loud cheers and warm smiles, reflecting the pride the city feels for one of its finest cricketing exports.  Check full video here:   
A Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) official mentioned that while they had not yet spoken to Siraj, plans were underway for a felicitation, given that he might remain in the city for some time. “He made the country and the city proud. Something will definitely be planned soon,” the official confirmed.  ALSO READ: How Cristiano Ronaldo fueled Mohd Siraj's fire ahead of Oval Test win?

Match-winning spell at the Oval

Siraj’s defining moment came during the fifth and final Test at the Oval, where his five-wicket haul on the last day helped India bowl England out for 367 while defending a target of 374. His nine wickets in the match were pivotal in sealing a thrilling six-run win — India’s narrowest Test victory ever. The result ensured the five-match series ended in a 2–2 draw.

Captain’s praise and self-belief

Skipper Shubman Gill hailed Siraj’s fighting spirit, calling him “a captain’s dream” for giving his all with every spell. Siraj, in turn, stated that belief in himself never wavered — even with just four wickets standing between India and victory on the final day.  (With PTI inputs)
   

Topics :India vs EnglandTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipMohammed Siraj

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

