Siraj receives grand welcome in Hyderabad after England Tests heroics

Dressed in stylish black casuals, Siraj was briefly mobbed at the Mumbai airport by fans requesting selfies and autographs. While he made a swift exit to catch his connecting flight, his arrival in Hyderabad was equally lively. A cheerful group welcomed him with loud cheers and warm smiles, reflecting the pride the city feels for one of its finest cricketing exports.

A Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) official mentioned that while they had not yet spoken to Siraj, plans were underway for a felicitation, given that he might remain in the city for some time. “He made the country and the city proud. Something will definitely be planned soon,” the official confirmed.

Match-winning spell at the Oval

Siraj’s defining moment came during the fifth and final Test at the Oval, where his five-wicket haul on the last day helped India bowl England out for 367 while defending a target of 374. His nine wickets in the match were pivotal in sealing a thrilling six-run win — India’s narrowest Test victory ever. The result ensured the five-match series ended in a 2–2 draw.

Captain’s praise and self-belief

Skipper Shubman Gill hailed Siraj’s fighting spirit, calling him “a captain’s dream” for giving his all with every spell. Siraj, in turn, stated that belief in himself never wavered — even with just four wickets standing between India and victory on the final day. (With PTI inputs)