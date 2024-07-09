Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Team India gets new head coach: Gautam Gambhir to succeed Rahul Dravid

For Gambhir, who served as the mentor of LSG in 2022 and 2023, and KKR in 2024, this will be the first assignment as a coach. He has never coached a national domestic or IPL side

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has replaced Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian national cricket team (PTI file photo)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday appointed former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir as new head coach. He succeeds Rahul Dravid, whose three-year stint as the head coach of the Indian men's team concluded with India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup in June.

Dravid had taken over the reins of the Indian cricket team from Ravi Shastri in 2021. His tenure would have ended after the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, but  Dravid's term was extended till ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and West Indies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gambhir's coaching experience

Interestingly, Gambhir, who served as mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022 and 2023, has never coached a side at any level, whether in domestic cricket, or an Indian Premier League (IPL) side or a national team. The 42-year-old in 2024 moved back as mentor to Kolkata Knight Riders, for which he had earlier won two IPL trophies, on special request from co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. 

After returning to KKR, Gambhir delivered instantly as the Kolkata-based IPL franchise went on to win the IPL 2024 cup, playing aggressive cricket.

Despite not having a coaching role, Gambhir was always at the centre of attraction with his aggressive approach from the sidelines of the game.

More From This Section

cricket, sports, world cup, victory parade

BCCI officials present India team with Rs 125 cr cheque at Wankhede Stadium

England cricket team, James Anderson

James Anderson makes peace with retirement ahead of final Test match

virat Kholi, kholi, Rohit sharma, rohit

With 10 test matches ahead Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah might skip Lanka ODIs

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Abhishek's ton powers India to 100-run win over Zimbabwe; levels series 1-1

Pakistan flag

Pakistan gears up for Champions Trophy, allocates 17 bn PKR for stadiums


He was also involved in the infamous altercation between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq during RCB vs LSG match during IPL 2023. 

Gautam Gambhir stats as a player

Gautam Gambhir career stats as player
Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s
Test 58 104 5 4154 206 41.96 8067 51.49 9 1 22 517 10
ODI 147 143 11 5238 150 39.68 6144 85.25 11 0 34 561 17
T20I 37 36 2 932 75 27.41 783 119.03 0 0 7 109 10
IPL 154 152 16 4218 93 31.01 3404 123.91 0 0 36 491 59
Full list of India head coaches over the years

List of Men's head coaches
Name Tenure Nationality
Rahul Dravid 2021-2024 India
Ravi Shastri 2017-21 India
Sanjay Bangar (Interim) 2017 India
Ravi Shastri (team director) 2014-16 India
Anil Kumble 2016-17 India
Sanjay Bangar (Interim) 2016 India
Duncan Fletcher 2011-15 Zimbabwe
Gary Kirsten 2008-11 South Africa
Lalchand Rajput 2007-08 India
Ravi Shastri (Interim) 2007 India
Greg Chappell 2005-07 Australia
John Wright 2000-05 New Zealand
Kapil Dev 1999-2000 India
Anshuman Gaekwad 1997-99 India
Madan Lal 1996-97 India
Sandeep Patil 1996 India
Ajit Wadekar 1992-96 India
Abbas Ali Baig 1991-92 India
Bishan Singh Bedi 1990-91 India
Chandu Borde 1988 India
PR Man Singh 1983-87 India
Ashok Mankad 1982 India
Salim Durrani 1980-81 India
Datta Gaekwad 1978 India
Gulabrai Ramchand 1975 India
Hemu Adhikari 1971-74 India
Keki Tarapore 1971 India

Also Read

Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2025, New role for DK! RCB appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach

IPL auction 2017

Indian Premier League's business value chalks up $16.4 bn on scoreboard

IPL 2024 Eliminator RR vs RCB highlights

IPL's business value rose by 6.5% to $16.4 billion in 2024: Houlihan Lokey

Saurav Ganguly, Ganguly

IPL's impact player must be revealed at toss, says Sourav Ganguly

JioCinema

JioCinema sets streaming viewership record with 620 mn reach in IPL 2024

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League India cricket team Rahul Dravid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon