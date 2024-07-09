Team India gets new head coach: Gautam Gambhir to succeed Rahul Dravid

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has replaced Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian national cricket team (PTI file photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday appointed former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir as new head coach. He succeeds Rahul Dravid, whose three-year stint as the head coach of the Indian men's team concluded with India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup in June.

Dravid had taken over the reins of the Indian cricket team from Ravi Shastri in 2021. His tenure would have ended after the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, but Dravid's term was extended till ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and West Indies.

Gambhir's coaching experience

Interestingly, Gambhir, who served as mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022 and 2023, has never coached a side at any level, whether in domestic cricket, or an Indian Premier League (IPL) side or a national team. The 42-year-old in 2024 moved back as mentor to Kolkata Knight Riders, for which he had earlier won two IPL trophies, on special request from co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

After returning to KKR, Gambhir delivered instantly as the Kolkata-based IPL franchise went on to win the IPL 2024 cup, playing aggressive cricket.

Despite not having a coaching role, Gambhir was always at the centre of attraction with his aggressive approach from the sidelines of the game.

He was also involved in the infamous altercation between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq during RCB vs LSG match during IPL 2023.

Gautam Gambhir stats as a player

Gautam Gambhir career stats as player Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 58 104 5 4154 206 41.96 8067 51.49 9 1 22 517 10 ODI 147 143 11 5238 150 39.68 6144 85.25 11 0 34 561 17 T20I 37 36 2 932 75 27.41 783 119.03 0 0 7 109 10 IPL 154 152 16 4218 93 31.01 3404 123.91 0 0 36 491 59