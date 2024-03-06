Home / Cricket / News / Smriti, Jemimah Deepti in top base price bracket in The Hundred draft

Smriti, Jemimah Deepti in top base price bracket in The Hundred draft

The Indian trio is joined by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as the four overseas players with a reserved/base price of GBP 50,000

WPL 2024 Smriti Mandhana and Elysse Perry as RCB beat UP Warriorz. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India London

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are the three Indians placed in the highest reserve price bracket for overseas cricketers in the upcoming The Hundred draft.

The Indian trio is joined by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as the four overseas players with a reserved/base price of GBP 50,000.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of fifteen Indian players have registered for the upcoming The Hundred draft which will be held on March 20 in London.

Pacer Renuka Thakur has a reserve price of GBP 30,00 while the big-hitting Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil have a base price of GBP 17,500 each.

Other Indians in the draft include Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Yastika Bhatia and the seasoned duo of Shikha Pandey and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Also Read

Smriti Irani opposes menstruation leave policy, says it's 'not a handicap'

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

IND W vs AUS W: Ghosh's 96, Deepti's 5/38 in vain as Australia win thriller

TMS Ep533: Credit card, Smriti Mandhana, sugar stocks, Cricket World Cup

IND W vs ENG W Test: India record biggest Test win in history by 347 runs

Domestic cricket give national players chance to work on basics: Tendulkar

WPL 2024: Delhi vs Mumbai Playing 11, live telecast and streaming details

WPL 2024, MI to RCB: Playoffs qualification scenarios after Bengaluru leg

WPL 2024 points table: Capitals remain on top as RCB beat UP Warriorz

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Dharamsala weather forecast for next seven days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Women cricket IndiaT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story