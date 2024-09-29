Sri Lanka board set to extend Sanath Jayasurya's contract as head coach

Sanath Jayasuriya is poised to have his contract as the head coach of the Sri Lanka men's cricket team extended for another year, following a successful interim period marked by notable victories. Since taking over in early July, Jayasuriya has led the team to a series win against India in ODIs, a Test victory at The Oval, and another Test win in Galle against New Zealand. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had advertised for a permanent head coach following Chris Silverwood's departure in late June. However, with the significant improvements observed under Jayasuriya's leadership, the board is now moving towards securing him on a loterm basis.

"We are in the final stages of negotiating the contract with him," said SLC CEO Ashley de Silva to ESPNcricinfo.

"Probably in the next two or three days you will hear more," he added, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Initially appointed as a cricket consultant in December last year, Jayasuriya's role was primarily focused on working with the High Performance Centre. His involvement with the national team increased when he travelled with them to the T20 World Cup and subsequently took on the interim head coach role.

Despite a T20I series loss to India and two Test defeats in England, Jayasuriya's tenure has been marked by more successes than setbacks.

Under his guidance, Sri Lanka is now contending for a place in the World Test Championship final, and his potential new contract will see the team through the current championship cycle.

According to ESPNcricinfo, players' feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with veteran Angelo Mathews describing Jayasuriya's impact as a "turning point" for the team.

"Sanath Jayasuriya was superb as cricket director and now as coach," Mathews said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He communicates well and has given us a lot of freedom. We are all working towards one goal, and now everyone is on the same page. He's also done a superb job grooming the players. He has been amazing. I wish him all the very best," he added.

Previously serving as chief selector in two separate stints over the past decade, Jayasuriya's earlier tenures were marked by mixed results.

However, his current assignment has brought more stability and progress to the Sri Lankan team.