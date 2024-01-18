Sri Lanka rope in former India coach Bharat Arun in advanced coaching role

Sri Lanka have roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as part of the board's endeavour to impart advance training to coaches and other support staff in the country.

Arun had played a big role in developing India's formidable pace attack along with former head coach Ravi Shastri.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to obtain the services of some of the best-known talents in international cricket to provide advanced training for local coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists to enhance their skills and competencies by conducting periodic training programs in selected areas," the SLC stated after its executive committee meeting.

Apart from Arun, the SLC has also drafted in former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who is now a specialist fielding coach, and Alex Kountouri, a well-known physiotherapist who had earlier worked with the Lankan national team.

The Lankan board is hoping for its suspension to be lifted after International Cricket Council (CEO) Geoff Allardice recently met the country's president Ranil Wickremesinghe and sports minister Harin Fernando.

Recently, Sri Lanka defeated a visiting Zimbabwe side in both ODI and T20I series to begin the new season on a bright note.