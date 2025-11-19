Home / Cricket / News / Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN on top with quick wickets; Lasith out
Live New Update

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN on top with quick wickets; Lasith out

Their clash promises to be a pivotal one, with both teams eyeing momentum and getting points in the Group A table

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
SL vs BAN live score asia cup rising stars
SL vs BAN live score asia cup rising stars

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sri Lanka A take on Bangladesh A in match No. 12 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. BAN A skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl first on the night.
 
Sri Lanka A have featured in two matches so far, beginning their campaign with a narrow three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A. However, the Dunith Wellalage-led side responded impressively in their next outing, securing a dominant seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong. With one win and one defeat, they currently sit second in Group A and will be eager to strengthen their position with another crucial triumph. 
 
On the other hand, Bangladesh A have enjoyed a perfect start to their tournament. They opened with a commanding eight-wicket win over Hong Kong and followed it up with another clinical eight-wicket triumph against Afghanistan A. With two consecutive victories, Bangladesh A head into this contest brimming with confidence and keen to extend their unbeaten run to three games.
 
Their clash promises to be a pivotal one, with both teams eyeing momentum and getting points in the Group A table 
 
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Playing 11
 
Sri Lanka A Playing 11: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew
 
Bangladesh A playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
 
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

8:30 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Rakibul cleans up Croospulle!

Rakibul cleans up Sri Lankan batter Croospulle after being hit for SIX.

8:28 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 1 0 6 4; SL 38/2 after 5 overs; Croospulle 3 (7) Fernando 12 (8)
 
Hider continues the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a boundary towards point.
 
Ball 5 - He gets a well hit SIX down the ground.
 
Ball 4 - Fernando blocks the next ball. An LBW appeal but umpire says no.
 
Ball 3 - Croospulle takes another quick single towards long on.
 
Ball 2 - He takes a quick single towards back point.
 
Ball 1 - Fernando blocks the first one towards the bowler.

8:23 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 wd 0 1 1; SL 26/2 after 4 overs; Croospulle 2 (6) Fernando 1 (3)
 
Ripon continues the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - Fernando takes a single to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - He takes a quick single this time.
 
Ball 4 - The wide bouncer is followed by a hit towards cover. No run
 
Ball 3 - A swing and a miss this time.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks the next one straight to the bowler.
 
Ball 1 - Croospulle hits towards point but no run.

8:18 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 W 1 W 0 0; SL 23/2 after 3 overs; Croospulle 1 (1) Fernando 0 (2)
 
Hider into the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a swing and a miss.
 
Ball 5 - Fernando comes in and leaves the next one outside off stump
 
Ball 4 - Vishen is caught brilliantly by Zeeshan at cover.
 
Ball 3 - Croospulle takes a single towards cover.
 
Ball 2 - Madushka loses his wicket via LBW
 
Ball 1 - Vishen takes a single towards mid on

8:16 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Hider strikes again!

Hider strikes again as he takes 2 in 1 over. Vishen departs courtesy of a good catch at cover by Zeeshan Alam

8:13 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Hider strikes!

Hider gets the breakthrough as Madushka loses his wicket via LBW.

8:11 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 4 0 4 0 0; SL 21/0 after 2 overs; Madushka 9 (7) Vishen Halambage 12 (5)
 
Rakibul into the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a dot ball
 
Ball 5 - The opener tries to find a single but no run towards point.
 
Ball 4 - He finds the gap thorugh point for a FOUR
 
Ball 3 - A hit towards third man but no run.
 
Ball 2 - He gets FOUR towards third man.
 
Ball 1 - Madushka hits it towards the bowler. No run.
 

8:07 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: 13 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 4 0 2 0 6; SL 13/0 after 1 over; Madushka 1 (1) Vishen Halambage 12 (5)
 
Ripon begins the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a SIX over long on.
 
Ball 5 - The opener hits it towards back point but no run.
 
Ball 4 - 2 runs towards mid wicket this time.
 
Ball 3 - He leaves the next one outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - Vishen gets an inside edge that runs for FOUR behind the keeper.
 
Ball 1 - Madushka gets off the mark with a single. 

8:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Action begins!

The national anthems are done and it is time for the action to begin in Doha

7:43 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as Sri Lanka need a good display against fierce BAN bowling attack.

7:35 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Akbar Ali wins the toss!

BAN A skipper Akbar Ali has won the toss and opted to field first on the day.

7:16 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss tonight as the anticipation builds up for the clash on the night.

7:12 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: SL with the better NRR!

Sri Lanka in 3rd in their group behind Bangladesh but below AFG only with a game in hand. They do however have a better net run rate. If they lose today then AFG will qualify for the semis

7:03 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: SL desperate for win!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup rising stars encounter between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A in Doha tonight. Winner will be guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament but the net run rate factor will come into play. Toss at 7:30 PM
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket NewsSri Lanka cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News