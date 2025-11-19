Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN on top with quick wickets; Lasith out

Sri Lanka A take on Bangladesh A in match No. 12 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. BAN A skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl first on the night.

ALSO READ: SL vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today? Sri Lanka A have featured in two matches so far, beginning their campaign with a narrow three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A. However, the Dunith Wellalage-led side responded impressively in their next outing, securing a dominant seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong. With one win and one defeat, they currently sit second in Group A and will be eager to strengthen their position with another crucial triumph.

On the other hand, Bangladesh A have enjoyed a perfect start to their tournament. They opened with a commanding eight-wicket win over Hong Kong and followed it up with another clinical eight-wicket triumph against Afghanistan A. With two consecutive victories, Bangladesh A head into this contest brimming with confidence and keen to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification Their clash promises to be a pivotal one, with both teams eyeing momentum and getting points in the Group A table

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Playing 11

Sri Lanka A Playing 11: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Bangladesh A playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.