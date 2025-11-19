Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN win the toss, elect to field first
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sri Lanka A take on Bangladesh A in match No. 12 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. BAN A skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl first on the night.
Sri Lanka A have featured in two matches so far, beginning their campaign with a narrow three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A. However, the Dunith Wellalage-led side responded impressively in their next outing, securing a dominant seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong. With one win and one defeat, they currently sit second in Group A and will be eager to strengthen their position with another crucial triumph.
On the other hand, Bangladesh A have enjoyed a perfect start to their tournament. They opened with a commanding eight-wicket win over Hong Kong and followed it up with another clinical eight-wicket triumph against Afghanistan A. With two consecutive victories, Bangladesh A head into this contest brimming with confidence and keen to extend their unbeaten run to three games.
Their clash promises to be a pivotal one, with both teams eyeing momentum and getting points in the Group A table
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Playing 11
Sri Lanka A Playing 11: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew
Bangladesh A playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
7:43 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as Sri Lanka need a good display against fierce BAN bowling attack.
7:35 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Akbar Ali wins the toss!
BAN A skipper Akbar Ali has won the toss and opted to field first on the day.
7:16 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss tonight as the anticipation builds up for the clash on the night.
7:12 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: SL with the better NRR!
Sri Lanka in 3rd in their group behind Bangladesh but below AFG only with a game in hand. They do however have a better net run rate. If they lose today then AFG will qualify for the semis
7:03 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars: SL desperate for win!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup rising stars encounter between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A in Doha tonight. Winner will be guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament but the net run rate factor will come into play. Toss at 7:30 PM
