Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: England win the toss, elect to field first in Pallekele

Sri Lanka and England will meet again today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the second T20I of their three-match series. England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. England leads 1-0 and will be aiming for a series victory with one match to spare, while Sri Lanka will fight to level the series and keep their hopes alive.

Sri Lanka will look to recover from a narrow 11-run (DLS) loss in the rain-affected first T20I. The hosts were bowled out for just 133 in 16.2 overs, with Kusal Mendis top-scoring with 37 off 20 balls. Although Pathum Nissanka got off to a steady start, Sri Lanka's middle order will need to improve their performance. In the bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana impressed with his economical spell and will be crucial for the team in their bid to level the series.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC match? England, buoyed by a strong all-round performance in the opener, will head into the second T20I with confidence. Sam Curran's hat-trick and Adil Rashid’s tight three-wicket haul played a key role in their win, while Phil Salt’s 46 and Tom Banton’s quickfire cameo ensured a comfortable chase. England is likely to maintain the same lineup as they look to seal the series with another victory.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Playing 11

England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live telecast: The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and websites in India.