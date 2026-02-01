Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: England win the toss, elect to field first in Pallekele
Sri Lanka will look to recover from a narrow 11-run (DLS) loss in the rain-affected first T20I.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sri Lanka and England will meet again today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the second T20I of their three-match series. England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. England leads 1-0 and will be aiming for a series victory with one match to spare, while Sri Lanka will fight to level the series and keep their hopes alive.
Sri Lanka will look to recover from a narrow 11-run (DLS) loss in the rain-affected first T20I. The hosts were bowled out for just 133 in 16.2 overs, with Kusal Mendis top-scoring with 37 off 20 balls. Although Pathum Nissanka got off to a steady start, Sri Lanka's middle order will need to improve their performance. In the bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana impressed with his economical spell and will be crucial for the team in their bid to level the series.
England, buoyed by a strong all-round performance in the opener, will head into the second T20I with confidence. Sam Curran's hat-trick and Adil Rashid’s tight three-wicket haul played a key role in their win, while Phil Salt’s 46 and Tom Banton’s quickfire cameo ensured a comfortable chase. England is likely to maintain the same lineup as they look to seal the series with another victory.
Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Playing 11
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live telecast: The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and websites in India.
7:12 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: 21 runs from the 2nd over!
Jofra Archer into the attack for ENG!
Ball 6: Archer delivers a full-length ball on the pads, but Mishara is quick to pounce on it, smashing it over midwicket for a SIX. He’s off to a flying start!
Ball 5: Archer bowls a back-of-a-length delivery down the leg side, and Buttler fails to stop it cleanly, resulting in 5 wides. A bit of a misjudgment there.
Ball 4: Archer returns to the full length outside off, Mishara pushes it to mid-on but can't score.
Ball 3: Nissanka gets some width outside off, flashes hard, and the ball flies off the edge, bouncing just in front of third man for a single.
Ball 2: Archer bowls a full delivery, but Mishara is up for it. He plays a strong shot to mid-on for 1 run.
Ball 1: Archer tries the short ball to Mishara, who plays a controlled shot to mid-on.
7:05 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: 14 runs from the over!
Sam Curran begins the attack for ENG!
Ball 6: Nissanka leaves a wide delivery down the leg-side, and the umpire signals a wide.
Ball 6: Nissanka leaves a wide delivery down the leg-side, and the umpire signals a wide.
Ball 5: Curran bowls a back-of-a-length delivery across off-stump, which Nissanka steers to short third for no run.
Ball 4: Short ball angled away, Nissanka reacts quickly, hopping and upper-cutting it over short third for a FOUR. He's off to a good start!
Ball 3: Another short ball, Nissanka attempts a scoop shot, but the ball flies off the edge, and fortunately for him, it goes for a SIX over deep backward point.
Ball 2: Nissanka plays a shot across the line but only manages to get it to the short third for a FOUR.
Ball 1: Curran delivers an inswinger on a good length, Nissanka defends it solidly on the front foot for no run.
6:49 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball on the night as the weather looks clear for a timely start to the game in Pallekele tonight.
6:46 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Playing 11 for both sides!
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga
6:35 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Harry Brook wins the toss!
England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
6:15 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Pallekele as the hosts would look forward to take control of proceedings tonight.
6:09 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Three Lions looking good!
England will enter the second T20I with confidence, thanks to a solid all-round performance in the first match. Sam Curran’s hat-trick and Adil Rashid’s economical three-wicket spell were pivotal in their victory. Additionally, Phil Salt’s 46 and Tom Banton’s rapid cameo helped secure an easy chase for the team.
6:00 PM
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Hosts looking to bounce back tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I encounter between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele as the hosts look to make it 1-1 in the 3-match series. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 5:57 PM IST