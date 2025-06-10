Home / Cricket / News / South Africa announces playing 11 for ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia

Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be the three pacers for the Proteas, while Keshav Maharaj will be the lone spinner in the squad

Temba Bavuma
Temba Bavuma (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
The South African cricket team is all set to face Australia in their second ICC tournament final — the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025. The match will start on Wednesday, June 11, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. Now, a day before the official start of the match, South African skipper Temba Bavuma has officially announced the Proteas' playing XI for the final against Australia.
 
According to the announced team, skipper Bavuma will open the innings with Aiden Markram. Ryan Rickelton, who has been in the form of his life in 2025, will be the number three batter. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder will come out as the number four batter, while Tristan Stubbs is slotted at number five. 
 
David Bedingham will come out at number six, while Kyle Verreynne will take over the keeping gloves. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be the three pacers for the Proteas, while Keshav Maharaj will be the lone spinner in the squad.
 
South Africa playing 11 for WTC 2025 final: 
Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

