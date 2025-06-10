South Africa announces playing 11 for ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia

The South African cricket team is all set to face Australia in their second ICC tournament final — the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025. The match will start on Wednesday, June 11, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. Now, a day before the official start of the match, South African skipper Temba Bavuma has officially announced the Proteas' playing XI for the final against Australia.

ALSO READ: We need to look at this week as celebration piece: Lyon ahead of WTC final According to the announced team, skipper Bavuma will open the innings with Aiden Markram. Ryan Rickelton, who has been in the form of his life in 2025, will be the number three batter. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder will come out as the number four batter, while Tristan Stubbs is slotted at number five.