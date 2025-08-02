Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clashes in the upcoming Asia Cup will take place in Dubai, as announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9.
India-Pakistan showdowns on September 14 and 21
India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, with a potential second encounter set for September 21, also in Dubai. The final, scheduled for September 29, will be hosted at the same venue.
T20 format ahead of World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka
The Asia Cup will follow the T20 International format as preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka early next year.
Also Read
Venues finalised: 11 Matches in Dubai, 8 in Abu Dhabi
Although the fixtures were released on July 26, the ACC only confirmed the venues later. Of the 19 matches scheduled, 11 will be played in Dubai and the remaining 8 in Abu Dhabi.
India’s group stage fixtures confirmed
India’s league games are spread across both venues. They will play UAE on September 10 and Pakistan on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium, while their final group match against Oman on September 19 will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Super four stage and group allocations
Among the Super four matches, only one is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi.
Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.
|Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, IND vs PAK live match time
|Date and Day
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|Group Stage
|9 Sep (Tue)
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|10 Sep (Wed)
|India vs UAE
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|11 Sep (Thu)
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|12 Sep (Fri)
|Pakistan vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|13 Sep (Sat)
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|14 Sep (Sun)
|India vs Pakistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|15 Sep (Mon)
|UAE vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|15 Sep (Mon)
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|16 Sep (Tue)
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|17 Sep (Wed)
|Pakistan vs UAE
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18 Sep (Thu)
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|19 Sep (Fri)
|India vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Super 4 schedule
|20 Sep (Sat)
|B1 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|21 Sep (Sun)
|A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan)
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|23 Sep (Tue)
|A2 vs B1
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|24 Sep (Wed)
|A1 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|25 Sep (Thu)
|A2 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|26 Sep (Fri)
|A1 vs B1
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Final
|28 Sep (Sun)
|Super Four Top 2 - Final
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai