Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14

Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14

India will play against UAE on Sept 10 and Pakistan on Sept 14 at Dubai International Stadium, while their final group match against Oman on Sept 19 will be held at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium

India vs Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan match | Image: X/@ICC

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clashes in the upcoming Asia Cup will take place in Dubai, as announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9.
 
India-Pakistan showdowns on September 14 and 21 
India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, with a potential second encounter set for September 21, also in Dubai. The final, scheduled for September 29, will be hosted at the same venue.
 
T20 format ahead of World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka 
The Asia Cup will follow the T20 International format as preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka early next year.
 

Venues finalised: 11 Matches in Dubai, 8 in Abu Dhabi
  Although the fixtures were released on July 26, the ACC only confirmed the venues later. Of the 19 matches scheduled, 11 will be played in Dubai and the remaining 8 in Abu Dhabi.
 
India’s group stage fixtures confirmed 
India’s league games are spread across both venues. They will play UAE on September 10 and Pakistan on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium, while their final group match against Oman on September 19 will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
 
Super four stage and group allocations
  Among the Super four matches, only one is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi. 
Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. 
Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, IND vs PAK live match time
Date and Day Matches Time Venue
Group Stage
9 Sep (Tue) Afghanistan vs Hong Kong 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
10 Sep (Wed) India vs UAE 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
11 Sep (Thu) Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
12 Sep (Fri) Pakistan vs Oman 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
13 Sep (Sat) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
14 Sep (Sun) India vs Pakistan 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
15 Sep (Mon) UAE vs Oman 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
15 Sep (Mon) Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
16 Sep (Tue) Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
17 Sep (Wed) Pakistan vs UAE 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
18 Sep (Thu) Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
19 Sep (Fri) India vs Oman 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Super 4 schedule
20 Sep (Sat) B1 vs B2 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
21 Sep (Sun) A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan) 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
23 Sep (Tue) A2 vs B1 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
24 Sep (Wed) A1 vs B2 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
25 Sep (Thu) A2 vs B2 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
26 Sep (Fri) A1 vs B1 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Final
28 Sep (Sun) Super Four Top 2 - Final 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
 

Topics : Asia Cup News India vs Pakistan Asia Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

