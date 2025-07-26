Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast

Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
As per ACC's broadcast deal, India and Pakistan will be in the same group and could face off up to three times-once in the group stage, again in the Super Six, and possibly in the final.

Asia Cup

As is customary in the lead-up to an ICC tournament of the same format, the 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the Twenty20 (T20) format. Photo: @Pakistancricket

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 edition of the Men's Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday.
 
Official Confirmation via Social Media 
  Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), made the announcement through a post on the social media platform X.
“I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look to a spectacular display of cricket. Detailed schedule will be out soon,” he posted.  Asia Cup 2025 teams
 
  1. India
  2. Pakistan
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Sri Lanka 
  6. United Arab Emirates (Associate member)
  7. Oman (Associate member)
  8. Hong Kong (Associate member)  
 
Neutral venue chosen amid political tensions

   While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains the official host of the tournament, the matches will be played in the UAE. This arrangement stems from a mutual understanding between India and Pakistan, who have agreed to play each other only at neutral venues until at least 2027 due to ongoing diplomatic tensions.
 
ACC finalised venue in July meeting
  The decision to hold the tournament in the UAE was taken during the ACC’s July 24 meeting, attended by representatives of all 25 member nations.
 
India vs Pakistan likely to clash multiple times
  According to ACC's broadcasting agreement, India and Pakistan will be placed in the same group. If both advance, they will face each other again in the Super Six round, with the possibility of a third high-stakes encounter in the final, should both teams progress that far.
 
T20 Format to Align with Upcoming World Cup 
As is customary in the lead-up to an ICC tournament of the same format, the 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the Twenty20 (T20) format. This aligns with preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.  Asia cup 2025 live streaming and telecast  Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Asia Cup matches in India.  
Asia Cup winners & runners list from 1984 to 2023
Edition Year Winner Won by Runner-up Host
16th 2023 India 10 wickets Sri Lanka Sri Lanka/Pakistan
15th 2022 Sri Lanka 23 runs Pakistan Sri Lanka
14th 2018 India 3 wickets Bangladesh UAE
13th 2016 India 8 wickets Bangladesh Bangladesh
12th 2014 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Bangladesh
11th 2012 Pakistan 2 runs Bangladesh Bangladesh
10th 2010 India 81 runs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
9th 2008 Sri Lanka 100 runs India Pakistan
8th 2004 Sri Lanka 25 runs India Sri Lanka
7th 2000 Pakistan 39 runs Sri Lanka Bangladesh
6th 1997 Sri Lanka 8 wickets India Sri Lanka
5th 1995 India 8 wickets Sri Lanka UAE
4th 1990-91 India 7 wickets Sri Lanka India
3rd 1988 India 6 wickets Sri Lanka Bangladesh
2nd 1986 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Sri Lanka
1st 1984 India India won Sri Lanka UAE
 
Asia Cup Winners List with Captain, Man of the Match, and Player of the Series
Year Winner Captain Man of the Match Player of the Tournament
2023 India Rohit Sharma Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav
2022 Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka Bhanuka Rajapaksa Wanindu Hasaranga
2018 India Rohit Sharma Litton Das Shikhar Dhawan
2016 India Ms Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Sabbir Rahman
2014 Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews Lasith Malinga Lahiru Thirimanne
2012 Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq Shahid Afridi Shakib Al Hasan
2010 India Ms Dhoni Dinesh Karthik Shahid Afridi
2008 Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene Ajantha Mendis Ajantha Mendis
2004 Sri Lanka Marvan Atapattu Marvan Atapattu Sanath Jayasuriya
2000 Pakistan Moin Khan Moin Khan Mohammad Yousuf
1997 Sri Lanka Arjuna Ranatunga Marvan Atapattu Arjuna Ranatunga
1995 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Azharuddin Navjot Sidhu
1990-91 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Azharuddin -
1988 India Dilip Vengsarkar Navjot Sidhu Navjot Sidhu
1986 Sri Lanka Duleep Mendis Javed Miandad Arjuna Ranatunga
1984 India Sunil Gavaskar Surinder Khanna -
 
Most Titles Wins in Asia Cup
Winner Victories Winner Year
India 8 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 2018, & 2023
Sri Lanka 6 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
Pakistan 2 2000 & 2012
        
First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

