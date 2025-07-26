Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast

The 2025 edition of the Men's Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday.
Official Confirmation via Social Media
Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), made the announcement through a post on the social media platform X.
“I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look to a spectacular display of cricket. Detailed schedule will be out soon,” he posted. Asia Cup 2025 teams
- India
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka
- United Arab Emirates (Associate member)
- Oman (Associate member)
- Hong Kong (Associate member)
Neutral venue chosen amid political tensions
Also Read
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains the official host of the tournament, the matches will be played in the UAE. This arrangement stems from a mutual understanding between India and Pakistan, who have agreed to play each other only at neutral venues until at least 2027 due to ongoing diplomatic tensions.
ACC finalised venue in July meeting
The decision to hold the tournament in the UAE was taken during the ACC’s July 24 meeting, attended by representatives of all 25 member nations.
India vs Pakistan likely to clash multiple times
According to ACC's broadcasting agreement, India and Pakistan will be placed in the same group. If both advance, they will face each other again in the Super Six round, with the possibility of a third high-stakes encounter in the final, should both teams progress that far.
T20 Format to Align with Upcoming World Cup
As is customary in the lead-up to an ICC tournament of the same format, the 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the Twenty20 (T20) format. This aligns with preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Asia cup 2025 live streaming and telecast Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Asia Cup matches in India.
|Asia Cup winners & runners list from 1984 to 2023
|Edition
|Year
|Winner
|Won by
|Runner-up
|Host
|16th
|2023
|India
|10 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka/Pakistan
|15th
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|23 runs
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|14th
|2018
|India
|3 wickets
|Bangladesh
|UAE
|13th
|2016
|India
|8 wickets
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|12th
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|11th
|2012
|Pakistan
|2 runs
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|10th
|2010
|India
|81 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|9th
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|100 runs
|India
|Pakistan
|8th
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|25 runs
|India
|Sri Lanka
|7th
|2000
|Pakistan
|39 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|6th
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|8 wickets
|India
|Sri Lanka
|5th
|1995
|India
|8 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|4th
|1990-91
|India
|7 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|India
|3rd
|1988
|India
|6 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|2nd
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|1st
|1984
|India
|India won
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|Asia Cup Winners List with Captain, Man of the Match, and Player of the Series
|Year
|Winner
|Captain
|Man of the Match
|Player of the Tournament
|2023
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Mohammed Siraj
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|Dasun Shanaka
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|2018
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Litton Das
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2016
|India
|Ms Dhoni
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sabbir Rahman
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Angelo Mathews
|Lasith Malinga
|Lahiru Thirimanne
|2012
|Pakistan
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Shahid Afridi
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2010
|India
|Ms Dhoni
|Dinesh Karthik
|Shahid Afridi
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Ajantha Mendis
|Ajantha Mendis
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|Marvan Atapattu
|Marvan Atapattu
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|2000
|Pakistan
|Moin Khan
|Moin Khan
|Mohammad Yousuf
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|Marvan Atapattu
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1995
|India
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Navjot Sidhu
|1990-91
|India
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|-
|1988
|India
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|Navjot Sidhu
|Navjot Sidhu
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|Duleep Mendis
|Javed Miandad
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1984
|India
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Surinder Khanna
|-
|Most Titles Wins in Asia Cup
|Winner
|Victories
|Winner Year
|India
|8
|1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 2018, & 2023
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
|Pakistan
|2
|2000 & 2012