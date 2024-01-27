Home / Cricket / News / T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya begins bowling full tilt after rehabilitation

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya begins bowling full tilt after rehabilitation

Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury during the World Cup last year, was seen bowling here in a video footage shared on his Instagram

Hardik Pandya during a practice session before India's first T20I against New Zealand. Photo: @BCCI
Press Trust of India Vadodara

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has begun bowling full tilt after rehabilitation from his ankle injury, clearly indicating that he is on course for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League where he will captain Mumbai Indians.

Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury during World Cup last year, was seen bowling here in a video footage shared on his Instagram.

"I feel good to be back. My journey started 17 years back at this same ground," said Pandya, who was seen sending down a few deliveries while also doing some running drills and exercises.

"I am giving it all I got, every single day."

Pandya, who was named Mumbai Indians captain in place of highly-successful Rohit Sharma on December 15 following a high-profile trade from Gujarat Titans, has been out of action after sustaining the injury in November during World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

He missed the home T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Topics :Hardik PandyaIndian Premier LeagueICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

