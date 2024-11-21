IND vs AUS 1st Test: Here's what Bumrah said about India's Playing 11

As the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia is set to begin on Friday, all eyes were on Jasprit Bumrah's press conference on the eve of the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth.
With Shubman Gill ruled out of the opening match, expectations were high regarding what captain Bumrah would say about India's playing XI combination.
Although the stand-in captain confirmed that India's playing XI for the first Test had been finalised, he refrained from revealing the details before the toss on Friday morning.
"We have finalised our playing XI, and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match," the skipper said.
Bumrah displayed a composed demeanour amidst discussions about India's whitewash at home.
"When you win, you start from zero, and when you lose, you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have taken our learnings from the New Zealand series, but those were different conditions, and our results here have been different," said Bumrah, who is leading in the absence of Rohit Sharma, currently on paternity leave.
India vs Australia squad
India squad for five-match Test series vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.
Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.