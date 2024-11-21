IND vs AUS 1st Test: Here's what Bumrah said about India's Playing 11

As the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia is set to begin on Friday, all eyes were on Jasprit Bumrah's press conference on the eve of the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth.

With Shubman Gill ruled out of the opening match, expectations were high regarding what captain Bumrah would say about India's playing XI combination.

Although the stand-in captain confirmed that India's playing XI for the first Test had been finalised, he refrained from revealing the details before the toss on Friday morning.

"We have finalised our playing XI, and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match," the skipper said.

Bumrah displayed a composed demeanour amidst discussions about India's whitewash at home.