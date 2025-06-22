Home / Cricket / News / MLC 2025: Seattle vs Los Angeles playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Both Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders have no points to show for this season, despite playing three matches each

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
On Monday, June 23, Seattle Orcas face Los Angeles Knight Riders in a crucial bottom-table clash in the third season of Major League Cricket 2025. Both Seattle and Los Angeles have started their season with three back-to-back losses and will be looking to secure their first points on Monday.
 
Seattle started their season with a 5-wicket loss to Washington Freedom and went on to lose to Texas Super Kings by 93 runs and MI New York by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Los Angeles lost their first game to San Francisco Unicorns by 32 runs before losing to Texas Super Kings by 57 runs and Washington Freedom by 113 runs. 
 
Both teams need to get points on the board as soon as possible to avoid an early exit from the season.
 
MLC 2025: Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables) 
Seattle Orcas Playing 11 (Probables): David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy
 
Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Alex Hales, Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder (c), Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha
 
Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head-to-Head in MLC
  • Total matches played: 3
  • Seattle Orcas won: 1
  • Los Angeles Knight Riders won: 2
  • No Result: 0
Squads of Both Teams 
Seattle Orcas Squad: 
Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Aaron Jones, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy, Gulbadin Naib, Sujit Nayak, Steven Taylor, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai
 
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: 
Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Matthew Tromp, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha, Andre Fletcher, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Karthik Gattepalli

MLC 2025 Match on June 23: Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on June 23 (Monday) in MLC 2025? 
Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders will face off in MLC 2025 on June 23 (Monday).
 
What is the venue of the Seattle vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match? 
The match between Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
 
When will the live toss for the match between Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 take place? 
The live toss for the match between Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will be held at 1:00 AM IST on June 23.
 
What time will the match between Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 begin? 
The match between Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will begin at 1:30 AM IST on June 23.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Seattle vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Seattle vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match in India? 
The live streaming of the Seattle vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

