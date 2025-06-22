MLC 2025: Washington vs Texas Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Washington Freedom face Texas Super Kings in Match 13 of MLC 2025 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Both teams have identical records so far—three wins and one loss each. Washington began their campaign with a heavy 123-run defeat but bounced back strongly with three consecutive wins. They sit third on the points table with six points and an NRR of 0.789. Meanwhile, Texas started the season with dominant performances, their winning margins improving game by game. However, a recent loss has slightly halted their momentum. They currently hold the second spot but face the risk of being overtaken by Washington with a defeat here. With the competition heating up, this clash promises to be a key battle in the race for playoff spots.

Which teams will clash on June 23 (Monday) in MLC 2025?

Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings will face off in MLC 2025 on June 23 (Monday).

What is the venue of the Washington vs Texas MLC 2025 match?

The match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.

When will the live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 take place?

The live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 AM IST on June 23.

What time will the match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 begin?