MLC 2025: Washington vs Texas Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Washington Freedom face Texas Super Kings in Match 13 of MLC 2025 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Both teams have identical records so far—three wins and one loss each. Washington began their campaign with a heavy 123-run defeat but bounced back strongly with three consecutive wins. They sit third on the points table with six points and an NRR of 0.789. Meanwhile, Texas started the season with dominant performances, their winning margins improving game by game. However, a recent loss has slightly halted their momentum. They currently hold the second spot but face the risk of being overtaken by Washington with a defeat here. With the competition heating up, this clash promises to be a key battle in the race for playoff spots.
MLC 2025: Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables)
Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables): Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Mark Chapman, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Mark Adair, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar
Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Daryl Mitchell, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Head-to-Head in MLC
- Total matches played: 2
- Washington Freedom won: 2
- Texas Super Kings won: 0
- No Result: 0
Squads of Both Teams
Washington Freedom Squad:
Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Mark Chapman, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Mark Adair, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Lahiru Milantha, Matthew Forde, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad
Texas Super Kings Squad:
Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Daryl Mitchell, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Noor Ahmad, Adam Milne, Zia-ul-Haq, Smit Patel, Akeal Hosein, Milind Kumar, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan
MLC 2025 Match on June 23: Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details
Which teams will clash on June 23 (Monday) in MLC 2025?
Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings will face off in MLC 2025 on June 23 (Monday).
What is the venue of the Washington vs Texas MLC 2025 match?
The match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
When will the live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 take place?
The live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 AM IST on June 23.
What time will the match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 begin?
The match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 will begin at 5:30 AM IST on June 23.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Washington vs Texas MLC 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the Washington vs Texas MLC 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings match in India?
The live streaming of the Washington vs Texas MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.