Bumrah becomes first Asian bowler to 150 Test wickets in SENA countries

Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine with the red ball as he delivered another stellar performance for India on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley. The pace spearhead added two more wickets to the three he had taken on Day 2, completing yet another crucial five-wicket haul in the longest format.

His efforts were instrumental in limiting England to a first-innings total of 465, with India maintaining a lead of six runs. Bumrah’s latest fifer takes his overall Test tally to 210 wickets. Remarkably, this was his 14th five-wicket haul in just 87 Test innings, underlining his status as one of the most consistent and lethal pacers in world cricket.

ALSO READ: Frustrated Pant throws away ball in anger after umpire refuses to change it The Indian attack leaned heavily on Bumrah, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna being the only other bowlers under wickets column. Other pacers struggled to find breakthroughs, making Bumrah’s contribution all the more significant. Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). On Day 2 itself, Bumrah already made headlines by dismissing Ben Duckett with a seaming delivery, making him the most successful Asian bowler in SENA countries. He surpassed legendary Pakistani seamer Wasim Akram’s mark of 146 wickets.