Frustrated Pant throws away ball in anger after umpire refuses to change it

On Day 3 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, emotions flared when India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant confronted the umpire over the condition of the Dukes ball. During England captain Ben Stokes’ fifty-plus partnership with Harry Brook in the 63rd over, Pant stepped forward and voiced his concern, prompting the umpire to inspect the ball using a gauge. Pant throws away ball in anger

Despite Pant’s insistence, the umpire ruled that the ball remained within acceptable standards. Seemingly unsatisfied with the decision, Pant threw the ball into the field in frustration before walking back to his position. The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral, igniting debate over whether the ball’s condition warranted such dissent.

Players wear black armbands as mark of respect The moment highlighted Pant's fiery temperament and his commitment to ensuring a fair contest. Fans were divided: some applauded his passion and refusal to accept what he believed was an unfair decision, while others criticized the gesture as unsportsmanlike. Earlier in the day, players from both sides donned black armbands as a mark of respect for former England fast bowler David Lawrence, who passed away on Sunday aged 61. Despite the somber moment, the contest resumed with full intensity.