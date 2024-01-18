U-19 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about breeding ground of stars

The Under-19 (U-19) World Cup 2024 will begin on Friday, January 19, with the first match between the United States and Ireland at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. On the same day, hosts South Africa will face West Indies at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. India are the defending champions and record five-time winners of the tournament.

South Africa is the host of the U-19 World Cup 2024. Sri Lanka was originally scheduled to host the tournament. However, the International Cricket Council banned Sri Lanka Cricket after the Sri Lankan government’s involvement in the board's activities and shifted the tournament to South Africa.

Major Indian cricketing heroes to have emerged from the U-19 World Cup

The U-19 World Cup has been a breeding ground for superstars, with India gaining at least one superstar in every edition of the tournament. Yuvraj Singh in 2000, Rohit Sharma in 2006, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in 2008, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan in 2016, Shubman Gill in 2018, and Ravi Bishnoi and Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2020 are prime examples. The baton of the 2022 World Cup-winning team is yet to be passed on.

However, there have been several players like Unmukt Chand, Ravikant Shukla, and Harmanjot Khabra, who have not yet realised their potential.

Who does India play in their first match of the Under-19 World Cup?

India will begin their campaign against the 2020 champions Bangladesh in Group A on Saturday, January 20, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

What is the format of the U-19 World Cup 2024?

Sixteen teams are part of the tournament and are divided into four groups. The top three teams from each group will proceed to the next round called the Super Sixes, where 12 teams will be divided into two pools. The top two teams from these groups will then advance to the semi-finals, with the semi-final winners playing in the final on February 11, 2024.

The top two will then compete in the semi-finals, also scheduled in Benoni on February 6 and 8.

The Groups

Group A: Bangladesh, India, Ireland, United States

Group B: England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Group C: Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan

What preparation did Team India have coming into this tournament?

India have not had much preparation coming into the tournament, as they played only two series. They lost in the semi-final of the Youth Asia Cup in Dubai and finished as joint winners in a tri-series involving hosts South Africa and Afghanistan.

Which teams have won the Under-19 World Cup most?

Apart from India in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022, Australia have won the tournament three times, and Pakistan twice. The Australians won it in 1988, 2002, and 2010, while Pakistan lifted the cup in 2004 and 2006.

Other than these multiple winners, Bangladesh (2020), South Africa (2014), West Indies (2016), and England (1998) have won the title once.

Indian players to watch out for

Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni was also picked in the Indian Premier League auction by the Lucknow Super Giants. He had an impressive Maharashtra Premier League season and was fast-tracked to the Syde Mushtaq Ali team of his state.

Aravelly Avanish

Picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auction, Avinash amassed runs in a quadrangular series involving two teams from India and one each from Bangladesh and England, earning him a spot in the India U-19 side.

Uday Saharan

Captain of the Indian team, Saharan, a Rajasthan-born right-handed batter who also bowls off-spin, has now shifted to Punjab and plays for the state in domestic tournaments. Saharan scored two fifties and a hundred in warm-up matches against Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa respectively.

What happened in the warm-up fixtures?

In the warm-up matches, Afghanistan's defeat of England and Sri Lanka's victory over Asian champions Bangladesh by a huge margin of 112 runs were the only surprises.

Who is the brand ambassador of the tournament?

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was named as the brand ambassador of the event in a ceremony by the ICC. Nortje, who has sustained many injuries in a short span of his career, is recovering from another.

On his role at the U-19 World Cup , the Proteas pacer said, “The event has historically been the perfect springboard for future stars to announce themselves on the world stage, and I am excited to be close to the action as the next generation of greats rise to the top in this year’s competition.”

Has there been any pre-tournament injury replacements?

Robbie Foulkes was approved as a replacement for Rahman Hekmat in the New Zealand squad. Hekmat was ruled out due to a lumbar bone stress injury sustained during training.

What is the controversy related to South African captaincy?

David Teeger was removed as captain of the host South African team after his comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict caused protests in the country. He was replaced by all-rounder Juan James.