5th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

5th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

Having secured the series with a 15-run win in the fourth T20I, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team has taken a commanding 3-1 lead.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

India will aim to finish their T20I series against England on a high when they face off in the 5th and final T20 match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Having secured the series with a 15-run win in the fourth T20I, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team has taken a commanding 3-1 lead. With the series already sealed, India will look to further assert their dominance with one final victory.
 
For England, the final match is an opportunity to salvage some pride after a challenging series. Despite occasional flashes of brilliance, Jos Buttler’s team has struggled with consistency. As they prepare for the upcoming ODI series, England will need to deliver a strong performance and fire as a collective unit to end their T20I campaign on a positive note. The stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the series.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 5th T20: Pitch report and key stats of Wankhede stadium
 
 
India vs England 5th T20 playing 11
 
India Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
 
England Playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India vs England head-to-head in T20s
 
Total matches played: 28
India won: 16
England won: 12
 
Squads of both the teams
 
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
 
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed.   Check the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule here
 
India vs England 5th T20 live toss time, IND vs ENG live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the India vs England 5th T20 be played in Pune? 
 
The 5th T20 between India and England will be played on Sunday, February 2.
 
When will the toss take place for the India vs England 5th T20I in Pune?
 
The live toss for the India vs England 5th T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of India vs England 5th T20 match be available in India?
 
Star Sports Network will live telecast IND vs ENG 5th T20 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast India vs England match with English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD in Hindi commentary.
 
Where will the live streaming of IND vs ENG 5th T20 match be available in India?
 
The live streaming of India vs England 5th T20 match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar ott application and website.

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Wankhede Stadium

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

