Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of England tour

Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India's Test cricket tour against England. India captain Rohit Sharma announced retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday (May 7) ahead of India's Test cricket tour, which starts on June 20, against England. The Hitman announced his decision via his Instagram account with a picture of his Test cap along with a text, saying he will continue to represent India in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma, who had earlier announced his retirement from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, has now officially stepped away from Test cricket as well, putting an end to ongoing speculation about his future in the longest format. This decision comes in the wake of his underwhelming performance during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rohit wrote: “Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.” Rohit Sharma Test captaincy record

Rohit Sharma Test captaincy record Matches Won Lost Tied Draw No Result Win% 142 103 33 2 3 2 72.53

At 38, Rohit bows out as one of India’s standout Test performers in the latter half of his career. He amassed 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, registering 12 centuries and 18 fifties at an average of 40.57. Rohit also led India to the World Test Championship final against Australia and served as a key figure in the team, despite recent dips in form during series against New Zealand at home and Australia away.

It will be interesting to see who will carry forward the leadership role ahead of the important England Test series away from home.