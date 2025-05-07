Dream debut to classy double hundred: Top five Test knocks of Rohit Sharma

In a sudden move on Wednesday evening, star Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing the curtain on a red-ball career that began with a century on debut and peaked with a double hundred as an opener.

The announcement came via Instagram, where Rohit shared an image of his Test cap alongside a message confirming his decision to step away from the longest format. While he will continue to represent India in ODIs, his departure from Tests marks the end of a journey that saw him transform from a middle-order hopeful to one of India's most dependable openers.

1. 177 vs West Indies, Kolkata (2013)

Rohit Sharma made 177 runs off 301 deliveries, striking 23 fours and a six. He came to the crease when India were in trouble at 83 for 5 and forged a crucial 280-run partnership with R Ashwin for the seventh wicket. He started steadily, taking his time early on, and built his innings through patient accumulation before accelerating later. His innings was instrumental in taking India to a total of 453 in the first innings, which gave the team a commanding position. India eventually won the match by an innings and 51 runs. Rohit's score was the highest in the match and played a defining role in setting the tone for the series.

2. 212 vs South Africa, Ranchi (2019)

Opening the batting, Rohit scored 212 off 255 balls, hitting 28 fours and six sixes. He reached his first hundred in 141 balls and added another 112 runs with minimal risk and calculated aggression. He handled both pace and spin with control, scoring freely against South Africa’s spinners. His shot selection was judicious, and he often targeted the spinners with sweeps and lofts. India declared at 497 for 9 and went on to win the match by an innings and 202 runs. Rohit’s innings was the highest individual score in the series and capped off a campaign where he finished as the leading run-scorer.

3. 161 vs England, Chennai (2021)

On a pitch offering turn and variable bounce from the start, Rohit scored 161 off 231 deliveries, including 18 fours and two sixes. He dominated the spinners early on, frequently using sweeps and aggressive footwork to disrupt their rhythm. His runs came at a steady rate, and he capitalised on scoring opportunities against both seam and spin. In a match where most other batters struggled, Rohit’s knock stood out as the most impactful, helping India post 329 in the first innings. India went on to win the match by 317 runs, and the innings proved decisive in levelling the series.

4. 127 vs England, The Oval (2021)

Rohit scored 127 runs off 256 balls in the second innings of the fourth Test. He took a cautious approach early, scoring 13 from his first 65 deliveries, before gradually building momentum. His century came through precise shot selection and disciplined defence. He batted fluently once set, with his scoring accelerating in the latter half of the innings, particularly against Moeen Ali. His effort was the backbone of India’s second-innings total of 466. This knock laid the platform for India to set England a target of 368, which they defended successfully to win the match by 157 runs.

5. 120 vs Australia, Nagpur (2023)

Opening the innings in tough conditions, Rohit compiled 120 runs off 212 deliveries with 15 boundaries and two sixes. The pitch offered sharp turn and low bounce from Day 1, but he adapted quickly and used his feet effectively against the Australian spinners. He rotated strike regularly and took calculated risks with the sweep and lofted drives. His innings was the only century of the match and gave India a strong first-innings lead of over 200 runs. India bowled out Australia cheaply in the second innings to win by an innings and 132 runs, with Rohit’s knock setting the foundation for the result.