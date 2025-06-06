Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all formats

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, a member of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squads, has officially retired from all forms of cricket. The 35-year-old made the announcement on Friday via a heartfelt Instagram post, drawing the curtains on a professional journey that spanned over two decades. In his note, Chawla reflected on the highs of his career, expressing gratitude for the memories he made while donning the Indian jersey. His decision adds to the growing list of Indian stalwarts who have stepped away from the game in 2025, symbolising the end of an era for a generation that brought India some of its most cherished cricketing moments.

Check the post below: “Cricket has given me everything,” says Chawla in farewell message In his retirement note, Chawla mentioned that it was time to “bid adieu to the beautiful game” after more than 20 years of playing professionally. He recalled with pride his contributions to India’s 2007 and 2011 World Cup campaigns and said those experiences would remain etched in his heart. Reflecting on the emotional weight of the moment, Chawla said that while he was stepping away from the field, the essence of cricket would always stay with him. He called the journey a blessing and said he now looked forward to life beyond the game, carrying with him the lessons learnt through cricket.

IPL: A cherished chapter in his career Chawla gave a special mention to the Indian Premier League, calling it a “truly special chapter” in his career. Over the years, he featured for Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. He expressed gratitude to the franchises for trusting in his abilities and providing him with opportunities to perform. Chawla said he cherished every moment in the IPL and acknowledged the league’s role in helping him evolve both as a cricketer and as a person. His association with IPL franchises saw him rise to become one of the tournament’s most dependable spinners.

Heartfelt thanks to coaches, family and cricket associations In his message, Chawla paid tribute to the individuals and institutions who played pivotal roles in shaping his cricketing career. He credited his coaches, including Shri K.K. Gautam and the late Shri Pankaj Saraswat, for guiding him through his formative years. Chawla also thanked his family, referring to them as his "eternal pillar of strength", and made a special mention of his late father, whose belief in him remained unwavering. He extended his appreciation to the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) for providing him with platforms to grow and express himself.