Root to Jaiswal: Top run-getters in World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle

The countdown to the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final has begun, with South Africa and defending champions Australia set to clash for Test cricket's ultimate prize at Lord's from 11 June. As two of the most complete teams prepare for battle, the WTC cycle has seen some incredible individual performances. Talking about batters, England's Joe Root has been the standout in the run-scoring department, while India's Yashasvi Jaiswal made a breakthrough few expected.

Here’s a quick look at the top run-getters of the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle.

Rank Player Team Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100s 50s 1 Joe Root ENG 2023–24 22 40 1968 262 7 7 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal IND 2023–25 19 36 1798 214* 4 10 3 Ben Duckett ENG 2023–24 22 41 1470 153 2 8 4 Harry Brook ENG 2023–24 17 29 1463 317 4 7 5 Usman Khawaja AUS 2023–25 19 37 1422 232 2 6 6 Steve Smith AUS 2023–25 19 35 1324 141 5 4 7 Travis Head AUS 2023–25 19 34 1177 152 3 5 8 Zak Crawley ENG 2023–24 19 34 1175 189 1 8 9 Kane Williamson NZ 2023–24 11 22 1152 156 5 4 10 Kusal Mendis SL 2024–25 11 20 1123 182* 5 3 11 Ollie Pope ENG 2023–24 19 34 1084 196 3 4 12 Saud Shakeel PAK 2023–25 14 26 1078 208* 3 4 13 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 2023–25 13 24 1065 122 3 8 14 Ben Stokes ENG 2023–24 18 32 1007 155 1 7 15 Rachin Ravindra NZ 2024 12 24 984 240 2 4 16 Shubman Gill IND 2023–25 16 29 972 119* 3 3 17 Alex Carey AUS 2023–25 19 30 954 156 1 5 18 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 2023–25 19 36 935 111 1 8 19 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 2023–25 12 22 900 171* 1 4 20 Shan Masood PAK 2023–25 14 27 880 151 2 5

1. Joe Root (England) England’s senior statesman led the charts with 1,968 runs in 22 Tests, averaging 54.66. His ability to switch gears, play long innings, and deliver under pressure anchored England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach. With seven hundreds and seven fifties, Root continued to prove why he's one of the modern greats. His highest score of 262 was a masterclass in control and stamina, setting the tone for England’s batting through the cycle. 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) The breakout star of the cycle, Jaiswal amassed 1,798 runs in just 19 Tests, averaging 52.88. His attacking strokeplay, combined with a calm head, helped him dominate both at home and overseas. A top score of 214 and four centuries* show his hunger for big runs. His consistency at the top proved crucial for India’s competitiveness in this WTC cycle, and he has firmly established himself as a Test mainstay.

3. Ben Duckett (England) Duckett brought urgency to England’s top order with his aggressive approach. In 22 Tests, he made 1,470 runs at 36.75, striking at a brisk 84.33. Though not always the most consistent, his ability to score quickly and disrupt bowling rhythms made him a perfect fit for England’s new Test philosophy. With two centuries and eight fifties, Duckett was central to England’s Bazball blueprint across varied conditions. 4. Harry Brook (England) Brook continued to enhance his reputation as England’s most stylish young batter. Scoring 1,463 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.44, he played several key innings, including a monumental 317. His range of strokes, confidence in defence, and acceleration made him a match-winner. Brook’s ability to turn the tide of games with his shot-making was evident throughout England’s WTC run, often changing momentum within a single session.