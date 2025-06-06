Rob Walter replaces Gary Stead as head coach of New Zealand cricket team

Proven credentials in international and domestic circuits

Walter’s résumé includes an impressive tenure with South Africa, where he led the Proteas to the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and to the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also coached them during the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Before returning to South Africa, he spent five years in New Zealand’s domestic scene with Otago and Central Districts, building a reputation as a results-driven and innovative leader.

Rob Walter eager to begin new chapter

Calling it an “enormous opportunity”, Walter expressed excitement at returning to New Zealand cricket in a leadership role. He acknowledged the talent within the current squad and said the combination of major global events and high-stakes bilateral series ahead made the challenge even more appealing. He noted the support system already in place as one of the key reasons he was looking forward to the journey.