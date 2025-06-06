How to dismiss Pujara was all we discussed in dressing room: Rohit Sharma

Back when Rohit Sharma was still climbing the ranks of junior cricket, there was one name that dominated every strategy meeting — Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit and his Mumbai teammates would often spend hours trying to figure out just one thing: how to get Pujara out. But rarely did they succeed.

Speaking at the launch of The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife, penned by Pujara's wife Puja, Rohit looked back at those early days with admiration and a touch of exasperation. Pujara's ability to bat endlessly under the sun tested the patience of even the most determined sides. That same grit would later define his Test career, where he scored over 7,000 runs across 103 matches — all built on old-fashioned resilience and unwavering focus.

When One Batter Could Decide a Match Rohit smiled as he recalled how junior-level team huddles often revolved around a single topic: “If we don’t get him out, we probably lose.” Pujara, even back then, would bat for hours, unbothered by the heat or the pressure. Rohit remembered returning home after fielding for two or three days straight and hearing his mother worry about the drastic change in his skin tone. “What can I say, Mum?” he’d tell her. “There’s this boy named Pujara — and he’s still batting.” Playing Through Pain, With Purpose Pujara’s journey wasn’t just about runs; it was about resilience. Rohit shared how Pujara had suffered injuries that could’ve ended most careers — both his ACLs were damaged early on. Yet he returned, pushed on, and played over 100 Tests.

Rohit admitted they’d often joke about his running between the wickets, but deep down, everyone admired the sheer commitment and love Pujara had for the game. Lessons from the Toughest Days For Pujara, one of the most testing chapters came during the 2017 Bangalore Test against Australia. After India stumbled in the first innings, he had a chat with Anil Kumble about facing Nathan Lyon. Kumble, in his usual methodical style, tried reading the off-spinner’s mind. That exchange, Pujara said, helped him find a way through — and India turned the match around from there. Roots and Reminders of Home Both cricketers took a moment to talk about their families. Rohit spoke about the quiet sacrifices his parents made — the long journeys they took with little means, just so their sons could chase their dreams. He said it’s only now, years later, that he truly understands what they went through.