Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals live match timing and streaming

The knockout phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 began on January 9, 2025, with the much-awaited final scheduled for January 18, 2025. As the competition intensifies, the remaining 10 teams battle for the coveted title in this prestigious domestic ODI tournament.

The teams have been ranked according to their performances in the group stages, with Gujarat leading the table, followed by Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Bengal in the rankings.

The quarterfinal match between Maharashtra and Punjab (QF 3) will be available for live broadcast on Sports18 - Khel, while the fourth quarterfinal between Karnataka and Baroda, which will also take place on January 11, 2025 won't be available on the live streaming platforms. Both matches are expected to be highly competitive as each team vies for a spot in the semifinals.

The final stages of the tournament will showcase several standout players, including Mayank Agarwal from Karnataka, Abhishek Sharma from Punjab, Abishek Porel from Bengal, Arshdeep Singh from Punjab, Devdutt Padikkal from Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka, and Abhimanyu Easwaran from Bengal. These players, along with many others, will be aiming to make their mark and guide their respective teams towards the title.

As the tournament progresses, the excitement continues to build with top performances expected from these star players, making the knockout rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy an event to watch for cricket enthusiasts.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 quarterfinals live telecast and streaming details

The quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 will begin on January 11, 2025.The 1st QF of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Maharashtra and Punjab will be played at 9 AM IST on January 11 at the Kotambi Stadium, Baroda.The 2nd QF of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Karnataka and Baroda will be played at 9 AM IST on January 11 at the Moti Bagh Stadium, Baroda.The final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on January 18 at 1:30 PM IST at the Kotambi Stadium in Baroda.The live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be available on Sports18 Khel.The live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be available on the JioCinema app and website.